HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP say they have charged a 55-year-old Salmon River man after seizing weapons and explosives from his home Sunday evening.

Colchester District RCMP responded to a disturbance at the home on Salmon River Road in Salmon River, N.S.

While police investigated, they say they found firearms and explosives inside the home.

Police evacuated the building, which contained a total of four units, as a precaution.

They obtained a warrant and seized 17 firearms and a large amount of ammunition from the home. They say they also seized explosive materials, including a commercial detonator, a grenade, a smoke grenade, flares, and gun powder.

Nobody was injured, and residents were allowed to return to their homes after police secured the firearms and explosives.

A 55-year-old Salmon River man was arrested at the scene without incident. He was held in custody overnight and was released the following day on conditions to appear in Truro Provincial Court on June 3, for charges including:

Assault

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Unsafe Storage of a Firearm

Possession of Explosive Device

The victim of the alleged assault and the accused are known to one another.