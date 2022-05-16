Document details RCMP tactical team's initial response to Nova Scotia mass shooting
An RCMP tactical team tasked with tracking down a mass shooter in April 2020 was dealing with the aftermath of his deadly toll in Portapique, N.S., when it was alerted hours later that he had continued his rampage in a community more than 40 kilometres away.
A new document released Monday by the inquiry investigating the tragedy that claimed 22 lives details the initial response of the heavily armed RCMP Emergency Response Team.
Cpl. Tim Mills, who headed the 13-member team, was first notified of the ongoing situation around 10:45 p.m. on April 18, 2020. The first members of his team arrived outside Portapique just under two hours later, early on April 19.
In a September 2021 interview, Mills was asked by inquiry investigators how much his tactical team knew about what was going on as it rushed to the community in central Nova Scotia from several points in the province.
"Just chaos, just you know, dead bodies, burning houses and explosions, that's all we know," said Mills.
Soon after its arrival, the team was about to enter Portapique when it was sent to check out several suspicious sightings involving someone with a flashlight outside homes in the community of Five Houses, across a river and nearly three kilometres away.
But they did not have operational tracking and digital mapping devices in their vehicles, while technology that was on their phones and would have allowed team members to locate one another wasn't working. As a result, they relied on verbal radio directions from commanders to navigate their way in the pitch dark.
At one point the document notes that Mills had difficulty finding the location of the reported sightings using the instructions he was given over the radio, which also had too many members on it at the time.
He soon asked Staff Sgt. Brian Rehill, who was the risk manager at the RCMPs Operational Communications Centre in Truro, N.S., to call his cellphone to sort things out.
"It caused delays in locating addresses and, and you know, getting the lay of the land for sure," Mills told inquiry staff, adding that night they were "definitely cursing" their inability to map and track.
Mills also voiced frustration over the team's next assignment, which was to rescue Clinton Ellison, who had been hiding in a wooded area in Portapique following the killing of his brother Corrie Ellison by the gunman hours before. Mills told inquiry investigators that Ellison would have been found sooner had there been tracking technology or a helicopter overhead to detect a body heat signature.
He said the same may have applied to the gunman's common-law spouse Lisa Banfield, who spent the night hiding in the woods and was found by the tactical team the next morning after she sought refuge in the home of a Portapique resident.
The foundational document verifies that RCMP knew for certain from talking to Banfield at around 6:45 a.m. that gunman Gabriel Wortman was heavily armed and on the loose in a fully marked RCMP cruiser complete with a light bar.
The tactical team was finally updated at 8:20 a.m. with further information that the marked car had a call sign on its side of 28-B11.
During its nearly nine hours in the Portapique area, the tactical team also came across several victims of the gunman and verified that they were dead. Those victims included Corrie Ellison, Lisa McCully and Greg and Jamie Blair.
The team was in the midst of conducting a house-to-house evacuation of the area with a Department of Natural Resources helicopter overhead when police received a 911 call around 9:35 a.m. about a shooting in Wentworth, along with a witness report of an RCMP vehicle leaving the scene.
Const. Trent Milton, another team member, told the commission: "We knew that ... was obviously our individual. We had an active threat again, and we were pushed into the threat to try to stop it."
The team was rushing to Wentworth when it suddenly had to divert to a home in the community of Glenholme, N.S., where the killer had reportedly been seen.
After securing that area, the tactical team was eventually sent to Debert, N.S., where victims Kristen Beaton and Heather O'Brien had been shot dead.
The pursuit eventually led the Emergency Response Team through the communities of Truro, Brookfield, Shubenacadie, Elmsdale and finally Enfield, where Wortman was shot and killed at a gas station.
Mills, who retired from the RCMP in July 2021, told commission investigators that he was satisfied with his team's performance and believed they were confronted with a unique situation.
"Put it this way, you would never dream up a scenario like this, you know, because there's too much going on at once," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago is being sentenced to 17 years behind bars.
White 'replacement theory' fuels racist attacks
A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black.
McDonald's to sell its Russian business, try to keep workers
More than three decades after it became the first American fast food restaurant to open in the Soviet Union, McDonald's said Monday that it has started the process of selling its business in Russia, another symbol of the country's increasing isolation over its war in Ukraine.
CREA reports home sales down in April as mortgage rates rise
Increasing mortgage rates slowed home sales in April from the frenzied pace they started the year at, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday.
Royal tour of Canada: Here's Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary
Canadians welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as they embark on a three-day, travel-filled visit starting Tuesday. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know about the royal tour and its itinerary.
Lacking vaccines, North Korea battles COVID with antibiotics, home remedies
The isolated state is one of only two countries yet to begin a vaccination campaign and, until last week, had insisted it was COVID-19-free.
Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp assaulted her on their honeymoon
'Aquaman' actor Amber Heard told jurors on Monday that Johnny Depp slammed her against a wall and wrapped a shirt around her neck during their 2015 honeymoon on the Orient Express.
Justice advocate David Milgaard remembered as champion for those who 'don't have a voice'
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
'Hero' guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims
Aaron Salter was one of 10 killed in an attack whose victims represented a cross-section of life in the predominantly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo, New York. They included a church deacon, a man at the store buying a birthday cake for his grandson and an 86-year-old who had just visited her husband at a nursing home.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago is being sentenced to 17 years behind bars.
-
Ontario reports two new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations tick up
Ontario health officials are reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths Monday.
-
Ontario party leaders to face off in election debate tonight
The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties will take the stage tonight for a televised debate in Toronto. Here's how to watch it live.
Calgary
-
Battle of Alberta to come as Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win
The Calgary Flames have defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime in Game 7 of their first-round NHL playoff series Sunday night to advance to the second round.
-
Marshmello coming to Calgary for Cowboys Music Festival
Officials have unveiled another of the artists set to take the stage when the Cowboys Music Festival returns this summer.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cool and rainy weather ahead for Calgary after a very warm Monday
Calgary could (finally) see 10-20 mm of rain this week
Montreal
-
Quebec liquor stores will see second price hike in 6 months
For the second time in just over six months, Quebec's liquor stores (SAQs) will see a price increase.
-
Another Monday, another day of record high $2.15-per-litre gas prices in Montreal
Montreal commuters woke up to spiking gas prices as some stations' price for regular is currently a record high and over $2.15-per-litre.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations fall to 1,611, five new deaths reported
Quebec's health ministry is reporting another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday with 11 fewer people receiving care and four fewer people being treated in the intensive care unit.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier visits U.S. capital to talk North American energy security
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is in Washington in an effort to convince Capitol Hill lawmakers that his province is their best bet for North American energy security.
-
Trial to begin for father, son accused of killing Métis hunters in rural Alberta
A jury trial is to begin today for a man and his son who are accused of killing two Métis hunters.
-
Man facing 1st-degree murder charges in death of Alta. mother, toddler
The Alberta man accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of a 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old child is due in court on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago is being sentenced to 17 years behind bars.
-
Stunning moon images taken in northern Ontario during full lunar eclipse
Many skywatchers in northern Ontario were delighted to capture and share beautiful lunar images of Sunday night's total eclipse.
-
What $1 million gets you in real estate markets across Ontario
With so many price tags hovering around the $1-million mark, you might be wondering how far a million dollar budget could get you across Ontario’s real estate markets.
London
-
Pick-up strikes school bus during morning commute
No injuries are reported after a pick-up truck reportedly struck the back of a school bus on Monday morning.
-
One lucky resident could be waking up a multi-millionaire, Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in London, Ont.
If you purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in London, Ont. be sure to check it Sunday morning, you could be the next multi-millionaire.
-
Trio charged in alleged homicide in Grand Bend
Three people have been charged in connection with an alleged homicide in Grand Bend
Winnipeg
-
Police on scene in North Kildonan for report of 'suspicious circumstances'
Police were called to a North Kildonan street for a report of suspicious circumstances Monday morning.
-
New
New | 'We are breathing a sigh of relief': RM of Morris reeve on flood situation
Water watchers are cautiously optimistic now that the Red River crest has passed through the Rural Municipality of Morris.
-
Total lunar eclipse creates dazzling 'blood moon'
The moon glowed red on Sunday night and the early hours of Monday, after a total lunar eclipse that saw the sun, Earth and moon form a straight line in the night sky.
Ottawa
-
Canada Day celebrations moving from Parliament Hill
The Canada Day main stage will be at LeBreton Flats park just west of downtown Ottawa this year, not on Parliament Hill.
-
Ottawa high school that held dress code 'blitz' to hold discussions with students
The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est continues to investigate the dress code "blitz" at École secondaire catholique Béatrice-Desloges last Thursday, which students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Ontario party leaders to face off in election debate tonight
The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties will take the stage tonight for a televised debate in Toronto. Here's how to watch it live.
Saskatoon
-
Justice advocate David Milgaard remembered as champion for those who 'don't have a voice'
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
-
'My wife and daughter are in safety': Dozens of Ukrainian refugees welcomed in Saskatoon
Dozens of Ukrainian refugees received a warm welcome from the Saskatoon Ukrainian community during rally at River Landing on Sunday.
-
Sask. Roughriders practice cancelled as CFL players begin strike
The Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp was supposed to get underway at Griffiths Stadium on Sunday morning, but the Riders announced that their first practice was cancelled.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Tenants Union opposes controversial Broadway Plan
A so-called “resistance movement” is planned at Vancouver City Hall Monday, as those opposed to a controversial plan to dramatically densify the Broadway corridor push back.
-
Metro Vancouver's gas prices expected to remain high after breaking records over the weekend
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are expected to remain at or near record-breaking levels in the coming days, after reaching a new all-time high over the weekend.
-
Busy Vancouver street closed during morning rush hour over 'serious collision'
Vancouver drivers who typically travel on south Granville Street were asked to alter their morning commutes Monday due to a "serious collision."
Regina
-
Political movement 'Saskatchewan United' attempting to gain party recognition
Former Sask. Party MLA turned Independent Nadine Wilson and former federal Minister of Agriculture Gerry Ritz are both involved with the 'Saskatchewan United' movement.
-
'Why Not Weyburn': New campaign encourages more people to consider making Weyburn home
A new campaign launched by the Weyburn Chamber of Commerce hopes to get more people to consider making the city in southeastern Saskatchewan home.
-
City wide clean up a teaching moment for Moose Jaw youth
Community members in Moose Jaw took part in the city's annual spring clean up on Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Canadian WWII flying ace 'Stocky' Edwards dies
One of Canada's most renowned Second World War flying aces, James "Stocky" Edwards of Comox, B.C., has died at the age of 100.
-
Communities on Island's west coast promise crackdown on illegal camping
After experiencing an "unacceptably high level" of illegal and backroad camping over the last two summers, communities on Vancouver Island's west coast are collectively urging visitors to make reservations and only stay at authorized campgrounds.
-
Vancouver Island wildlife centre closing to visitors amid avian flu spread
A wildlife rescue centre in Vancouver Island's Comox Valley will temporarily close its visitor centre and gift shop on Monday amid concerns about the spread of avian influenza in the region.