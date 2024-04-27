Classified gets personal on new album 'Luke’s View'

Nova Scotia rapper Classified says his latest album is his most personal one yet.

His new album “Luke’s View” released on Friday, along with a new accompanying video.

“This one (video) I wanted to have fun, this is the one I wanted to use to celebrate my album coming out. It’s a fun song,” said Classified in an interview with CTV’S Katie Kelly on Friday.

The video for “Amnesia” is a spoof of Will Farrell's iconic movie “Semi Pro,” with Classified's basketball team named “Shooters” after his hometown pub.

The video was filmed at Hants East Rural High School and features a bunch of familiar faces.

“I really wanted to get a lot of the east coast scene, but at the same time people who are my friends that I worked with for years,” he said.

The new album has 11 tracks all about his personal experiences, memories, thoughts and opinions.

“This is what I’ve been working on for the last two or three years, basically since COVID-19, a lot of home time, a lot of reflecting on what’s going on in the world, looking at things different,” said Classified.

“It really is just my opinion of what’s going on in the world with the information I had. Some people won’t agree with some of the stuff I talk about on the album and some people will. But it’s just my view, I’m not saying it’s right or wrong, but with the information I had this is what I came up with.” he added.

Classified said he had fun making the new album.

“It’s me out having fun doing what I started as a hobby. There’s no pressure now, it’s just like put it out and if people like it cool, if they don’t cool. I had fun making it. It gives me purpose it gives me something to put out there. When you get feedback from people of like “Bro I went through the same thing, man it made me feel so much better hearing you talk about it.” When you hear stuff like that it gives the music purpose as well and that’s my biggest thing now. It’s just finding purpose to make sure I’m giving back to people.”

Classified is hosting an album release party alongside Snoop Dogg in Saint John, N.B., at the TD station on June 5th. Tickets are on sale now.

