HALIFAX -- It will be more than just a typical afternoon at the show when 15-year-old Skylar Cote and her parents settle into their seats at the Highland Arts Theatre in Sydney on Sunday.

"To have it here in my hometown will be amazing," says Cote about the documentary, I Am Skylar, which details her transition from male to female.

The documentary has already screened in Winnipeg, Hamilton, Seattle and Fredericton – where it won Best Documentary at the Silver Wave Film Festival.

Now, it's finally being shown in her hometown of Cape Breton, where she hopes it will help other youth.

"People who are struggling to come out and people who are scared,” says Cote. “People who just need a little bit of a push to see that it's okay to be yourself."

Cote's parents say seeing the film may help parents as well.

"When Skye came out, she became a more happy child,” says mother, Jill Cote. “She was able to live freely of who she truly is, and it made our whole family life happier because we could enjoy the little things again."

"Whether they're male, female, transgendered – they're still your child,” says father, Marcel Cote. “So, the number-one message is love them, listen to them."

The film will be screened at the Highland Arts Theatre at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday. Cote and her family hope there will be plenty of community support for the film.

Cote says she's heard from her peers who haven't been treated as nicely as she has been.

“I hear the horror stories of people who aren't accepted, who are made fun of, who are called slurs and all that,” says Cote. “It breaks my heart every time."

Meanwhile, despite more awareness being needed, Cote feels the future is bright for transgender youth around in the community.

"I feel this is a great opportunity for people all around Cape Breton to see what it's like," says Cote.