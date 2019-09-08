

The Cape Breton region fared much better in the wake of Hurricane Dorian when compared to the notorious Thanksgiving flood of 2016. Despite a better turnout, the storm toppled trees, damaged property and closed streets.

On Sunday, some Cape Bretoners woke to discover the hurricane left their homes and properties in bad condition – meanwhile others observed the destructive storm as it happened during Saturday night.

"I saw it from my kitchen window across the street,” says area resident, Brian Ferguson. “The tree was on fire."

Some of the worst damage was found in coastal communities. In New Waterford, large trees fell onto homes, with several streets being blocked by downed trees – in some cases, more than one.

Some residents say they’re preparing for a few days without power, estimating power restoration could take over two days.

"Eleven o’clock Wednesday night before power restoration – that's a rough estimate," says area resident, Russell Roach.

There is enough damage in New Waterford that power restoration company, Dundas Power Lines, arrived in the community on Sunday to help clean up damage caused by the storm.

“We actually got a storm call after being called to Florida,” says Dundas Power Lines employee, Harry Castle. “They didn't require our services down there, so they rerouted us up here to Nova Scotia."

Meanwhile, some residents are taking initiative and beginning to clean their own properties

The city has opened comfort centres for those who need them. However, commuting is difficult as a section of the Sydney-Glace Bay Highway was closed early Sunday morning due to a tree threatening to damage power lines.

In the meantime, residents are grateful the worst is over – as they prepare to clean up the damage Dorian has left them.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald