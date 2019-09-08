

CTV Atlantic





As the first area in Nova Scotia to feel the effects of Hurricane Dorian on Saturday morning, Southern Nova Scotia dealt with the storm’s aftermath on Sunday.

The sound of chainsaws could be heard across Shelburne County on Sunday morning as crews worked to clear the damage Hurricane Dorian left in its tracks.

Both locals and tourists searched for clean drinking water at the Shelburne Fire Department, which offered those in need the opportunity to fill up buckets and jugs as widespread power outages continued.

"I was sitting out in my bathing suit on the deck and then this hit,” says tourist, Catherine Bevis. “We had a little water put aside, but we were going to run out."

To show appreciation, one local restaurant opened its doors to first responders, work crews and residents; serving up pasta, sandwiches, and other treats and hot drinks prepared using a propane stove.

Nearby, in Liverpool, flooding was the main concern. Saturday’s high tide caused the Mersey River to rise to 300-feet – causing extensive damage for businesses along the waterfront.

"The water was rising so fast outside the door and up the walls that we were actually rushing to give it a quick check and get out,” says café owner, Linda Smith. “And that was about an hour and a half before high-tide.”

Smith estimates her store sustained thousands of dollars in damages during the storm on Saturday afternoon – which other local businesses can relate to.

At Hell Bay Brewing Co., flooding and high winds left its employees a considerable amount of cleanup work, with mopping and outdoor cleaning comprising most of their day.

“Everything was underwater,” says Hell Bay Brewing Co. owner, Mark Baillie. “Pretty much the whole downtown by the river here was completely flooded; our picnic tables, our planters – everything was floating up the road, upstream and everywhere."

Meanwhile, clean-up efforts are expected to last nearly a week – while with many residents and business owners look forward to having their power restored.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Suzette Belliveau