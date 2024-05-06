Dozens gather in Sydney to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls
Dozens of people gathered and marched down George Street in Sydney, N.S., on Sunday to mark Canada's National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, also known as Red Dress Day.
Red Dress Day started in 2010 when a Métis artist in Winnipeg hung hundreds of red dresses in public places, symbolizing the loss of Indigenous women and girls.
Rhenelda Denny of Eskasoni First Nation took part in Sydney's walk. Her 21-year-old daughter, Eleanor Young, went missing in 2023.
"I really need to know what happened to my daughter," said Denny.
Young's body was found in September 2023 along an embankment off Wentworth Creek in Sydney, just a few hundred metres from where Sunday's Red Dress Walk began in Wentworth Park.
"It's hard," Denny said of her family’s loss. “We wouldn't be able to do it without the support of the Ally Centre and the Jane Paul Centre."
During Sunday's ceremony, the Ally Centre of Cape Breton announced that a 25-unit rapid housing building under construction in Sydney's north end will be named in Young's memory.
"We decided that it would be best to name that building after Eleanor Young," said Christine Porter, executive director of the Ally Centre.
"The significance of that of course is that Eleanor died homeless and we feel that these housing initiatives really need to focus on those who are really on the streets and at the highest risk."
Twelve-year-old Rhyan Paul of Eskasoni, N.S., attended the walk to speak out about Indigenous girls not much older than herself who are part of the grim story emblematized by the red dresses.
"I want the world to ask themselves, 'Why are they allowing this?" Paul said. "It's just shoved into a drawer. They'll grieve, they'll cry about it, then they'll just forget it the next day."
The walk finished at the Jane Paul Centre - a safe haven for vulnerable Indigenous women and girls.
Meanwhile, Young's mother had a plea when it comes to her daughter's case.
"Somebody needs to come forward, really, with information regarding Eleanor's passing," she said.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP calls out Conservatives for effort to squash pharmacare legislation
The federal New Democrats are calling out Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his party for trying to block the bill that could pave the way for millions of Canadians to access birth control and diabetes coverage.
Stamp prices rise for the third time in five years amid financial woes for Canada Post
Canada Post is increasing stamp prices for the third time since 2019, a move the Crown corporation says is a "reality" of its sales-based revenue structure.
Winnipeg man admits to killing four women, argues he's not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers of Jeremy Skibicki have admitted in court the accused killed four Indigenous women, but argues he is not criminally responsible for the deaths by way of mental disorder – this latest development has triggered a judge-alone trial rather than a jury trial.
An El Nino-less summer is coming. Here's what that could mean for Canada
As Canadians brace themselves for summer temperatures, forecasters say a weakening El Nino cycle doesn’t mean relief from the heat.
Mediterranean staple may lower your risk of death from dementia, study finds
A daily spoonful of olive oil could lower your risk of dying from dementia, according to a new study by Harvard scientists.
A subset of Alzheimer's cases may be caused by two copies of a single gene, new research shows
For the first time, researchers have identified a genetic form of late-in-life Alzheimer’s disease — in people who inherit two copies of a worrisome gene.
Ontario MPP asked again to leave Ontario legislature over keffiyeh, Speaker loosens ban
An Ontario MPP was asked again to leave the Ontario legislature on Monday for wearing a keffiyeh, a garment that was banned by the Speaker last month due to its political symbolism.
WATCH Avian flu: Risk to humans grows as outbreaks spread, warns expert
H5N1 or avian flu is decimating wildlife around the world and is now spreading among cattle in the United States, sparking concerns about 'pandemic potential' for humans. Now a health expert is urging Canada to scale up surveillance north of the border.
Trudeau Liberals to unveil new bill Monday aimed at countering foreign interference
Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc will be tabling legislation on Monday aimed at countering foreign interference in Canada. Federal officials have scheduled a technical briefing on the incoming bill for Monday afternoon.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
High-ranking Toronto police officer helped officers cheat on exam due to isolation and mistreatment, lawyer says
The first female Black superintendent in Toronto Police Service history was attempting to diversify the ranks on her own when she helped six constables cheat in a promotions exam, her lawyer told a police tribunal.
-
Ontario MPP asked again to leave Ontario legislature over keffiyeh, Speaker loosens ban
An Ontario MPP was asked again to leave the Ontario legislature on Monday for wearing a keffiyeh, a garment that was banned by the Speaker last month due to its political symbolism.
-
Ottawa to bypass Ontario government and give housing money directly to service managers
The federal government has kept its promise to withhold more than $350-million in Ontario funding earmarked for affordable housing and will send it directly to service managers after the province “failed to meet its obligations.”
Calgary
-
Man banned from owning animals after fatal Calgary dog attack
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and mauled a woman to death in 2022 has been ordered to pay a $15,000 fine within one year and banned from owning any animal for 15 years.
-
'Active bear' in southwest Calgary community prompts area closure
Wildlife officers are working to catch and relocate a bear that has been active in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood.
-
Calgary Shaw services disrupted after attempted copper wire theft
Some Shaw customers in north and northeast Calgary experienced a service outage on Monday morning after an attempted theft of copper wire.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton businesswoman fined, put on house arrest for scamming newcomers
An Ontario woman working in Edmonton has been convicted of defrauding newcomers of tens of thousands of dollars.
-
Second person charged with first-degree murder in Edmonton killing
A 37-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 70-year-old man in central Edmonton in late 2022.
-
27 kilograms of cocaine seized in west Edmonton
Cocaine and MDMA were seized in a large bust in west Edmonton late last month.
Montreal
-
'Incendiary objects' found under machinery at future Northvolt site in Quebec, company says
'Incendiary objects' have allegedly been placed under machinery on the site of Northvolt's future battery plant in Monteregie, seriously endangering employees, according to the company.
-
Tesla self-driving accident leaves Montreal man with hefty bill
A Montreal man is warning Tesla drivers about using the Smart Summon feature after his vehicle hit another in a parking lot.
-
Montreal organizations say the housing crisis is the leading cause of stress in psychiatric patients
The housing crisis is having a severe impact on tenants' mental health, say organizations calling on Quebec Premier François Legault to take action.
Ottawa
-
'He was a nice kid': Sir Guy Carleton students remember teen stabbed to death
Students from Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School have placed roses outside the city building in Nepean where one of their classmates was stabbed on Thursday and later died of his injuries.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 7,500 speeding tickets in its first month
Newly released statistics show the photo radar camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 7,569 tickets during its first month of operation in March.
-
Here is when you will receive an alert during the Alert Ready test in Ottawa and Gatineau
Residents in Ottawa and Gatineau may receive an alert on their smartphones, radios and televisions in the next two weeks, as part of a test of Canada's national public alerting system.
London
-
London, Ont.’s flame train a reminder to sign up for emergency alerts
The city admits it is 'begging' Londoners to sign up for emergency alerts. The plea comes at the start of Emergency Preparedness Week, and just two weeks after a freight train engulfed in flames almost brought responders into a real-life emergency exercise.
-
Guelph police arrest London man in connection to alleged LCBO thefts
A London man has been arrested after police say he was involved in a theft in 2022 of more than $3,300 in alcoholic products from two Guelph LCBO stores.
-
How do you feel about the green bin program and change in garbage collection schedule?
The City of London is collecting feedback on the newly-rolled out green bin program and bi-weekly garbage pickup. According to the city, the feedback will be used to inform a preliminary review of the changes that were implemented Jan. 15.
Barrie
-
Horse and 2 drivers injured in collision
A 21-year-old horse was injured after the trailer he was in overturned following a collision in New Tecumseth.
-
One person seriously injured in Wasaga Beach collision
Provincial police in Wasaga Beach are asking for the public's help with their investigation into a single-vehicle collision over the weekend.
-
New rental complex under construction in Collingwood
Construction is now underway on a new rental housing development in Collingwood.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman charged in fatal head-on Highway 17 crash
A 32-year-old northern Ontario woman has been charged in a head-on collision on Highway 17 near Espanola that killed one and seriously injured two others Sunday.
-
Man charged with child abduction in northern Ont. elects for trial by judge
A Brampton man in his 30s charged with abducting a northern Ontario boy last summer has elected to be tried by a judge without a jury.
-
Police say Northern Ont. suspect set residence on fire, barricaded themselves inside
A 57-year-old suspect has been charged following an incident early Monday morning in Sundridge.
Kitchener
-
Man accused of stealing more than $300K in products from LCBO stores
A Guelph, Ont. man is believed to be responsible for stealing more than $300,000 worth of product from LCBO stores across the province.
-
Canada testing emergency alert system
Canada is testing its emergency alert system on Wednesday in most provinces and territories, excluding Ontario where the test is scheduled for May 15.
-
Fire at Stratford Beer Store causes $1.5 M in damage
Flames and smoke could be seen coming out of a Beer Store in Stratford Monday, according to police.
Windsor
-
Suspect charged after shots fired at Howard Avenue house
Windsor police officers have arrested a 22-year-old man following a shots fired investigation on Howard Avenue over the weekend.
-
$700,000 in damage after overnight house fire in Windsor
Fire broke out in the 800 block of Victoria Avenue between Elliott Street and Erie Street.
-
'Rainbow house' being demolished after fire
An abandoned building downtown dubbed the 'rainbow house' is being demolished after a fire ripped through the structure last week.
Winnipeg
-
Indigenous Nurses Day celebrated by Street Connections patrol
It’s been five years since Jennie Russell started patrolling Winnipeg with the Street Connections Van – an initiative of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, and it was one of the best decisions she’s made in life.
-
Winnipeg man admits to killing four women, argues he's not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers of Jeremy Skibicki have admitted in court the accused killed four Indigenous women, but argues he is not criminally responsible for the deaths by way of mental disorder – this latest development has triggered a judge-alone trial rather than a jury trial.
-
Jets head coach Rick Bowness announces retirement
Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has announced his retirement from coaching after 38 seasons in the NHL.
Regina
-
SaskTel employee caught running cash-for-credits scheme, costs Crown over $6,000
The organization that oversees the province's Crown corporations says that a SaskTel employee was caught taking personal payments in a cash-for-credits scheme.
-
New sensor system will warn drivers when Regina's Albert Street, Sask. Drive underpass is flooded
The City of Regina says a new warning system will help drivers avoid one of the most infamous problems in the Queen City, flooding at the Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive underpass.
-
SIRT investigating after women dies following Sask. RCMP investigation
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) will be conducting an investigation after a woman who was found to be in need of medical care in Swift Current died following a police response on Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
WestJet strikes deal with mechanics, avoiding Sask. flight disruptions
Saskatchewan travelers can breathe a sigh of relief — WestJet announced on Sunday it reached a tentative agreement with a newly-formed mechanics’ union just 48 hours before a threatened lockout.
-
London Drugs stores in Saskatoon could be open again soon following 'cybersecurity incident'
Saskatoon’s three London Drugs locations are set to re-open soon, one week after a data breach shut down stores across western Canada.
-
SIRT investigating after women dies following Sask. RCMP investigation
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) will be conducting an investigation after a woman who was found to be in need of medical care in Swift Current died following a police response on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
London Drugs warns new prescriptions can't be filled after cyberattack
London Drugs stores are unable to fill new prescriptions, the chain announced Monday, providing an update on its reopening following a cybersecurity incident.
-
Here's when B.C. is set to test its emergency alert system
B.C. is conducting its semi-annual test of the Alert Ready system this week.
-
Man and dog rescued after fishing boat sinks near Vancouver Island
A marine salvage operation is underway in U.S. waters off Vancouver Island after a man and his dog were forced to abandon their sinking fishing boat Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
London Drugs warns new prescriptions can't be filled after cyberattack
London Drugs stores are unable to fill new prescriptions, the chain announced Monday, providing an update on its reopening following a cybersecurity incident.
-
Man and dog rescued after fishing boat sinks near Vancouver Island
A marine salvage operation is underway in U.S. waters off Vancouver Island after a man and his dog were forced to abandon their sinking fishing boat Friday.
-
Here's when B.C. is set to test its emergency alert system
B.C. is conducting its semi-annual test of the Alert Ready system this week.
Kelowna
-
Red dresses to make fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.