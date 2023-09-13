21-year-old Eskasoni woman found dead: Cape Breton police
Cape Breton Regional Police says a 21-year-old woman from Eskasoni has been identified as the person who was found dead in Sydney, N.S. Monday morning.
In a statement Wednesday, police said the deceased is Eleanor Marie Young.
“Investigators are awaiting further information from autopsy results and ask anyone with information that could help determine the events leading up to her death to please contact police,” said Desiree Magnus, communications and PR advisor for Cape Breton Regional Police Service.
Police said Tuesday a body was found at the bottom of an embankment off Harrison Avenue by a passerby who had been walking along a pathway at the end of the street.
Major crime investigators and members of the forensic identification unit examined the scene.
“There is nothing to indicate foul play is a factor in this death at this time,” Magnus said in the Tuesday statement.
