HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a 24-year-old man from Upper Kennetcook and charged him with impaired driving in relation to a fatal collision in Gore on Saturday.

At 10 a.m., police were called to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 354. When officers arrived on scene, they determined that the collision involved two pick up trucks.

One driver, a 57-year-old man from South Rawdon was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police say the other driver fled on foot prior to police arrival, but later returned to the scene and was arrested.

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on June 6.

His name has not been released. He is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, operating a conveyance with blood alcohol in excess of 80 mgs% and failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death.

The investigation is ongoing.