HALIFAX -- A man has been charged after a boy was struck by a car in Antigonish, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the collision on James Street at 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the youth was trying to cross the street in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle.

The boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 69-year-old man from New Glasgow, N.S., has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in an intersection.