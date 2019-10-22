Driver charged after boy struck by car in Antigonish
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 11:22AM ADT
HALIFAX -- A man has been charged after a boy was struck by a car in Antigonish, N.S.
The RCMP responded to the collision on James Street at 6:40 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the youth was trying to cross the street in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle.
The boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver, a 69-year-old man from New Glasgow, N.S., has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in an intersection.