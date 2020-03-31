HALIFAX -- A 24-year-old man from Truro, N.S. has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving 99 km/h over the speed limit on a N.S. highway.

An RCMP officer was monitoring traffic on Highway 107 on Sunday, at 9:40 p.m., when they observed a black Volkswagen Jetta travelling at a high rate of speed and activated the RADAR.

Police say the vehicle was clocked at 199 km/hr in a posted 100 km/hr area.

A few minutes later, another officer observed the black Jetta on West Porter’s Lake Rd., and pulled the vehicle over.

The 24-year-old man from Truro was charged with stunting, driving while revoked, and failing to wear a seatbelt. The driver was also charged for illegally transporting cannabis under the Cannabis Control Act.

The man’s vehicle was seized and impounded. The fine for stunting is $2,422.50.