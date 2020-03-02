CAPE SAINT MARYS, N.S. -- RCMP have identified the suspect who drove a car off a wharf in Cape Saint Marys, N.S., on Saturday.

Police responded to the call around 6 p.m. when they received reports of a vehicle driving off the wharf. Originally, police were told it was a possible fatal. They called additional resources to the scene, including members of the Underwater Recovery Team and a Collision Reconstructionist.

RCMP has since learned the incident was not an accident, and appears to be a stunt.

In the video, which was posted to social media, you can see the driver, who is wearing a helmet and a personal flotation device, drive the red car off the end of the wharf.

After the vehicle drops into the water, the person does surface and can be heard cheering with onlookers.

On Sunday, RCMP divers checked the vehicle to make sure there were no other occupants. They also assisted a towing company in removing the vehicle from the water.

The stunt resulted in a major disruption to RCMP resources, including frontline police officers, dispatchers and communicators in the 911 centre, and the Underwater Recovery Team divers.

Meteghan RCMP is investigating the incident.