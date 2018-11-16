

CTV Atlantic





One person is in hospital with serious injuries after their vehicle collided with a snow plow in Halifax Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision in the 1000 block of Larry Uteck Boulevard at 6:43 a.m.

Police say it appears the vehicle collided head-on with the snow plow, which had been travelling outbound on Larry Uteck Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the snow plow wasn’t injured.

Larry Uteck Boulevard is closed to traffic between Kearney Lake Road and Highway 102. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

Members of the accident reconstruction team are expected to remain on scene for most of the morning.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.