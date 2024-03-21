Driver sought after hit-and-run in Dartmouth: police

Police are searching for a driver who they say is responsible for a hit-and-run in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police says it received a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision around 1:45 p.m. on Main Street near Forrest Hills Parkway.

Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk as they were crossing the turning lane from the Forest Hills Extension to Main Street inbound to Dartmouth.

“The driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued inbound towards Dartmouth. The pedestrian was treated at the scene by EHS,” says Const. John MacLeod in a news release from police.

Police describe the driver as a white woman in her 30s or 40s, with dark brown hair and a medium build.

The vehicle she was driving is described as a dark red hatchback car.

Halifax Regional Police is asking the driver, or anyone with information or video from the area, to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

