Drowning Prevention Week: Most drowning deaths occur among men aged 20-34

Sunday marked the beginning of Drowning Prevention Week in Canada. The timing of the week, dedicated to raising awareness about water safety, correlates with the highest rate of drownings compared to any other week of the year.

Drowning is one of the leading causes of death in this country with approximately 400 fatalities per year.

According to the Drowning Prevention Research Centre, there are an estimated 100 boating-related fatalities in Canada each year, which are preventable. Eighty per cent of people who died in these incidents were not wearing a lifejacket.

“Personal floatation devices (PFDs) are important because they are an extra layer of safety when you are onboard a boat. If you end up falling over, they are going to keep you afloat. Anything that happens to prevent you from being able to swim, they’re going to keep you above the water,” says Christopher Hanlon, a boating safety officer with Transport Canada.

Statistics released by the Lifesaving Society of Canada show that most drowning deaths occur among men aged 20 to 34. Other at-risk groups include adults between the ages of 20 and 34, adults over 50 and children under five. In addition, 70 per cent of drownings occur in open water such as oceans, lakes and rivers.

Jim Stanley, co-owner of the Freedom Boat Club of Nova Scotia says the success of his business depends on safe boating practices. All members must be trained in water safety before they are permitted to operate a watercraft, and the level of training determines how far they can take the boat from shore.

“Safety has got to be priority number one for our members and our staff. It’s an important business issue. The cost of not being safe and not having safe operations is very high. The reputation of the club depends on it,” he said.

Stanley noted that every boat in his fleet is well-maintained and kitted with the latest safety equipment and technology. Transport Canada recommends all boaters do the same. In addition, they should ensure that there are enough PFDs for every person onboard, and that they are worn at all times.

“You also want to make sure you have a sail plan set up so everyone knows where you’re going and when you’ll be back,” says Hanlon.