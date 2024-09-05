RCMP charge Dartmouth, N.S., woman with more than 50 fraud related charges

The RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment has charged Alissa Kathryn MacGillivary, also known as Alexandra Ryan, of Dartmouth, N.S., with more than 50 fraud-related offences over the past three years according to a news release.

On Aug. 28, RCMP located and arrested the 47-year-old woman outside a home on Joseph Young Street in Dartmouth, N.S., for crimes allegedly committed between 2021 and 2024. The woman was carrying identification bearing five different names at the time of her arrest.

The suspect appeared in court and was remanded to custody. She returned to court on Thursday.

On Aug. 15, RCMP responded to a fraud report involving a hardware store employee in Lower Sackville. Their investigation revealed the employee, MacGillivary, allegedly forged sick notes and a death certificate to get paid leave and donations through a fundraiser following the fictional death of a loved one.

Police executed a search warrant at the woman’s home on the day of the arrest and seized medical documents, mobile electronic devices, identification cards and an unsecured rifle.

The suspect is charged with:

contravention of storage regulations (unsafe storage of a firearm)

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

fraud under $5,000 (16 counts)

possession of property obtained by crime (19 counts)

use or possession of forged documents (20 counts)

false pretense

The investigation is ongoing.