A 40-year-old man is facing several drugs and weapons charges following the search of a home in Amherst, N.S.

According to RCMP, the Cumberland Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, along with Amherst police executed two search warrants in the Amherst area Friday.

Police seized methamphetamine, marijuana, cash, firearms and other weapons including prohibited knives and bear spray, from one of the residences.



The RCMP says Steven Jason Mackay has been charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, possession of marijuana, production of marijuana, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, unsafe storage of a firearm, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Mackay has been remanded into custody and he is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court Monday.