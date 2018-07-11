

CTV Atlantic





A dump truck was pulled from the water Wednesday at the site of a workplace fatality in Halifax.

A small fleet of tow trucks was on hand to help remove the truck from the water at Fairview Cove.

The operation happened close to where a man’s body was recovered from Halifax Harbour earlier this week.

Sources tell CTV Atlantic the body pulled from the harbour was the driver of the truck.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the scene below the MacKay Bridge in the area of Africville Road around 9:50 a.m. Monday.

Halifax firefighters helped recover the body, which was then turned over to the Medical Examiner Service.

Police say, due to the circumstances, the investigation has been turned over to the Department of Labour.

The Department of Labour confirms it is investigating a workplace fatality at 6245 Africville Road. A stop-work order has been issued at the worksite to Scotiascapes Landscaping Inc.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Front grill of tandem truck now visible. Operation has taken most of the day. Details, ⁦@CTVAtlantic⁩ at 6:00. pic.twitter.com/sK2anZ5YjH — Bruce Frisko (@BruceFriskoCTV) July 11, 2018

Divers and small fleet of tow trucks on hand to remove large tandem dump truck from the water at Fairview Cove. Driver’s body recovered Monday. Friends say it didn’t have to happen. Details ⁦@CTVAtlantic⁩ at 6:00. pic.twitter.com/75Rlg7dMp2 — Bruce Frisko (@BruceFriskoCTV) July 11, 2018