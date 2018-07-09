

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia Department of Labour is investigating a workplace accident after a man’s body was recovered from Halifax Harbour Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the scene below the MacKay Bridge in the area of Africville Road around 9:50 a.m.

Halifax firefighters helped recover the body, which was then turned over to the Medical Examiner Service.

Police say, due to the circumstances, the investigation has been turned over to the Department of Labour.

The Department of Labour confirms it is investigating a workplace fatality at 6245 Africville Road. A stop-work order has been issued at the worksite.

The man’s identity has not been released.