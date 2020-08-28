HALIFAX -- A duo of weather systems will move eastward towards the Maritimes this weekend.

The first is a developing low moving across the Great Lakes, through Quebec and into New Brunswick.

The second is the remnants of Laura, which, after exiting the United States eastern seaboard, will mostly hold south and east of the region, though close enough to contribute to the rainfall forecast.

The remnants of the once Hurricane Laura get wrapped up in a separate low-pressure system moving eastward this weekend.

The rain is expected to develop from west to east across the Maritimes on Saturday. This will start in the west of New Brunswick and southwest of Nova Scotia Saturday mid-afternoon. By mid-evening, the rain will be across New Brunswick and mainland Nova Scotia. Late evening and night, the rain will fill in across P.E.I. and Cape Breton. The rain will ease to showers Sunday morning.

Rain will develop from west to east across the Maritimes Saturday afternoon through the evening. There will be periods of rain ongoing into Sunday.

As of Friday afternoon, the indication is for a general rainfall of 15 to 30 mm for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. Amounts for Nova Scotia look higher, at 20 to 50 mm, with a better chance of downpours due to moisture left from the remnants of Laura tied up in the rain.

There remains a degree of uncertainty in the amount of rain expected because of that leftover tropical-sourced moisture. Should the two systems come together closer to the Maritimes, rainfall amounts would increase, with some of the heavier rain possibly spilling over into southern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

A general 15 to 30 mm but with the possibility of downpours due to residual moisture left in the remnants of Laura. That could lead to higher rainfall amounts for Nova Scotia.

Winds will pick up to become gusty with the passing rain Saturday night and Sunday morning. Most gusts will be in the range of 30 to 50 km/h. Gusts near the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia could reach 50 to 70 km/h. Inverness County, Cape Breton could reach gusts of 100+ km/h Sunday morning in southerly winds due to the topography of the Highlands.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre has said that the remnants of Laura will come into its response zone this weekend with no major impacts expected. It also states that it will continue to monitor the situation through the weekend.