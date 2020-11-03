A bit of early snow made for a late dinner for commuters in the Halifax area.

The blast of winter weather was only the first roadblock for travellers trying to get home on Tuesday evening.

Police reported multiple accidents across the city and beyond.

The Angus L. Macdonald Bridge was closed in both directions because of three-vehicle accident. The Dartmouth-bound lane of the A. Murray MacKay Bridge was also closed because of the weather.

It first got backed up when an 18-wheeler got stuck late Tuesday afternoon and was spinning its tires. Drivers were still struggling to cross at supper time, even though it had been salted. Both bridges fully reopened just after 7 p.m.

Out on the roads, there was more gridlock and frustration.

Halifax Transit tweeted that approximately 20 per cent of their busing fleet was running 15 minutes late or longer due to road conditions and accidents throughout the city. At the height of the storm, it was 40 per cent and the transit provider put its snow plan into effect.

New bus lanes were clogged with drivers that shouldn't be travelling in those lanes and that added to the congestion.