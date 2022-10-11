Early childhood educators in Nova Scotia to get a pay raise

Bonnie Minard, the Executive Director of Portland Daycare Centre in Dartmouth, noted in her 30 years in the industry she has never seen the sector in such a critical condition. Bonnie Minard, the Executive Director of Portland Daycare Centre in Dartmouth, noted in her 30 years in the industry she has never seen the sector in such a critical condition.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island