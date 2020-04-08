HALIFAX -- We're now into one of the most significant times for religious observances on the calendar and a long weekend just days away.

The timing for both during a pandemic have officials very concerned, because the long Easter weekend is usually an invitation to gather with friends and family.

"But this weekend will be different, because it must be," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage.

After 39 people were ticketed last weekend around the Halifax region for being in a park where they shouldn't have been, Savage is pleading for co-operation for the weekend ahead.

"Instead of looking for creative ways to circumvent the rules, let's follow them," Savage said.

Passover started Wednesday night at sundown and politicians across the country are leading by example – even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I know staying in and not gathering with extended family will be hard, but it is the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe," Trudeau said.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs echoed those comments, saying it was tough to explain to his 99-year-old mother why he couldn't visit, but it's something we all must do during a pandemic.

"This weekend, I won't be having Easter dinner and visiting my mother, it's why I won't be enjoying an Easter egg hunt with my grandchildren, and I won't be the only one making these sacrifices," Higgs said.

Major grocery stores in the region are warning people to shop early in order avoid a rush people ahead of the long weekend.

Many large grocery stores will not be open Good Friday or Easter Sunday.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health urged people to be creative while staying home.

"Family gatherings can take place virtually, with everyone safe in their own homes," Dr. Russell said. "Religious services can be livestreamed, but no congregation members can be on site, and those operating video equipment must exercise physical distancing."

These are important measures that need to be taken for an Easter weekend unlike any other.