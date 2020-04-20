HALIFAX -- The NSLC has closed another store for cleaning after receiving confirmation that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet posted Monday morning, the NSLC says the store, located at 69 Cow Bay Road, is closed temporarily.

In an e-mail to CTV News, NSLC spokesperson Beverley Ware confirmed that the employee last worked at the location Friday, April 17.

The tweet says they are following all public health protocols and appreciate the publics respect for the precautions they have put in place.

No word on when the store will re-open at this time.