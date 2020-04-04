HALIFAX -- Customers are being turned away from the NSLC outlet on Portland St. in Dartmouth this weekend, after an employee was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. Friday, a sign was posted on the NSLC door stating that store was closed temporarily.

“An employee notified us today he was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 outside of the workplace,” confirmed NSLC spokeswoman Bev Ware in an e-mail. "We immediately closed the store, posted a sign for customers and brought in a professional cleaning service to deep clean and disinfect the store."

There is no word yet on when the store will re-open, or what shifts the employee may have worked prior to learning of their exposure.