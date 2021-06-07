HALIFAX -- The Edmundston, N.B., police officer who shot Chantel Moore on June 4, 2020 will not face any criminal charges, New Brunswick's public prosecution service has decided.

The Crown completed its review of the report from Quebec's Independent Investigation Bureau (BEI) of its investigation into the death of Moore. Moore, an Indigenous woman from Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation in British Columbia, died on June 4, 2020, outside her apartment after a wellness check by a member of the Edmundston Police Force.

"The officer in question did believe, on reasonable grounds, that force or a threat of force was being used against him by Ms. Moore, that he shot at Ms. Moore for the purpose of defending or protecting himself and that his actions were reasonable under the circumstances," New Brunswick's public prosecution service wrote in a news release. "The action of the officer was in response to a potential lethal threat approaching him quickly, having no other escape option available on the third-floor balcony he was confined to, and following repeated orders that Ms. Moore drop the weapon she was holding."

The Crown also said the officer was justified in “doing what is required or authorized to do and in using as much force as is necessary for that purpose,” according to subsection 25(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The Crown said the BEI gathered evidence that included police vehicle in-camera videos, footage from security cameras from nearby local businesses, witness statements from civilians and City of Edmundston police officers, cellphone analysis, fingerprint analysis and ballistics reports.

"The evidence presented to Public Prosecutions Services does not establish a reasonable prospect of conviction," the PPS wrote in its news release. "Therefore, we will not proceed with criminal charges against the police officer. As the Crown’s review of this file has concluded, we have decided to make publicly available the legal opinion prepared on this matter ."

New Brunswick's Chief Coroner Jérôme Ouellette will hold an inquest into the death of Moore.

It is scheduled to begin Dec. 6, 2021 in the Edmundston region.

"At the inquest, the presiding coroner and a jury will publicly hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding this death. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances in the future," the chief coroner's office wrote in a news release. "An inquest is a formal court proceeding that allows for the public presentation of all evidence relating to a death. The Coroner Service is an independent fact-finding agency that does not make any finding of legal responsibility nor does it assign blame."

Moore had recently moved to New Brunswick to be closer to her family when she died last June.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of Ms. Moore are tragic," the public prosecution service wrote in its news release. "Chantel was a beloved daughter, mother, sister and friend. We offer our deepest sympathies to her loved ones and to the communities touched by this loss."