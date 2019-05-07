

CTV Atlantic





High school rugby players in Nova Scotia are back on the field as of Tuesday afternoon.

The provincial department of education and the Nova Scotia Schools Athletic Federation met earlier Tuesday to work out a plan to revive this spring’s rugby season, which had been cancelled by the NSSAF last Thursday.

“Rugby Nova Scotia has agreed to manage the rest of this rugby season, including regionals and provincials, with the support of NSSAF,” said a news release from the department of education. “Over the summer, NSSAF will work with government, Rugby Nova Scotia, medical experts and others on safety in sports.”

The news release echoed a statement from the NSSAF, which also said it would support Rugby Nova Scotia by providing their player information and contact information to help provide some continuity for the players.

The NSSAF and the department also pledged to review their agreement over the summer.