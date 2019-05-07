Featured
Education department, NSSAF reach agreement to revive high school rugby season
High school players say they are glad that Rugby Nova Scotia will take over and run the rest of the season.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 3:49PM ADT
High school rugby players in Nova Scotia are back on the field as of Tuesday afternoon.
The provincial department of education and the Nova Scotia Schools Athletic Federation met earlier Tuesday to work out a plan to revive this spring’s rugby season, which had been cancelled by the NSSAF last Thursday.
“Rugby Nova Scotia has agreed to manage the rest of this rugby season, including regionals and provincials, with the support of NSSAF,” said a news release from the department of education. “Over the summer, NSSAF will work with government, Rugby Nova Scotia, medical experts and others on safety in sports.”
The news release echoed a statement from the NSSAF, which also said it would support Rugby Nova Scotia by providing their player information and contact information to help provide some continuity for the players.
The NSSAF and the department also pledged to review their agreement over the summer.