Elderly man missing from Baddeck, N.S.
The Nova Scotia RCMP says an 80-year-old man from Baddeck has gone missing.
Richard Mahoney was last seen early Thursday morning on Jessica Wong Lane in Baddeck.
Police believe he is on foot.
Police describe Mahoney as five-foot-eight and 140 pounds.
He also has grey hair and blue eyes, and a dark bruise on his right elbow.
Mahoney may be wearing dark-coloured pants. Police say there is no further description of his clothes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria County District RCMP at 902-295-2350 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
'One screen, two movies': Conflicting conspiracy theories emerge from the Trump rally shooting
A former president is wounded in a shooting, the gunman quickly neutralized, and all of it is caught on camera. But for those who don't believe their eyes, that's just the start of the story.
6 bodies were found in a Bangkok hotel room with no signs of violence. Police think they know why
Should visitors to Thailand be concerned about their safety after six people were found dead in a locked hotel room in Bangkok?
BREAKING Two listeriosis deaths in Ontario linked to plant-based milk recall: MOH
Two deaths as a result of a listeriosis outbreak linked to a plant-based milk recall are in Ontario, provincial health officials confirmed Thursday.
Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly visiting China
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is visiting China, according to China’s foreign ministry, in what was an unannounced trip.
RNC takeaways: Biden isn't the only older man keeping health details under wraps
Republicans welcomed JD Vance as Donald Trump's running mate on the same night devoted to blasting U.S. President Joe Biden's leadership on the world stage. Here are some takeaways from Day 3 of the RNC.
Former safety minister wants 'protective zones' for MPs' offices as threats increase
Former public safety minister Marco Mendicino is calling for the creation of 'protective zones' around political constituency offices to shield members of Parliament and their staff from a rising tide of threatening behaviour.
Days after shooting, Trump to address Republican National Convention on final day
Days after Donald Trump was injured in a shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania, the former U.S. president is expected to address the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin.
Mississauga, Ont., nursing home evacuated of more than 100 residents amid flooding
First responders say it took nearly 12 hours to rescue more than 100 residents from a flooded Mississauga, Ont., long-term care home after torrential rain pummelled the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.
German police detain a suspected stalker ahead of a Taylor Swift concert
An American man who made threats against Taylor Swift on social media was detained ahead of her first concert in the German city of Gelsenkirchen and will be kept in custody until her shows there are over, police said Thursday.
Toronto rapper's firearms charges dropped after police breached his rights, 'tailored' court testimonies: judge
A Toronto rapper's firearm charges have been dropped after a judge found police breached his Charter rights and gave “tailored” testimonies while on the stand.
Construction begins on Calgary's new flood wall
The city is breaking ground on a new flood barrier along Memorial Drive designed to help protect to Calgary communities that were severely impacted by flooding more than 10 years ago.
Severe thunderstorm warning called for Lethbridge
The City of Lethbridge was under a severe thunderstorm warning on Thursday morning because of a "nearly stationary" storm east of the city.
Suspicious death in Forest Lawn deemed a homicide; victim identified
The death of a man in the Calgary community of Forest Lawn over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide.
How to beat the heat in Edmonton without AC
Things are heating up again in Edmonton with highs above 30 C expected to last until early next week.
Teacher, students who witnessed deadly classroom attack in Leduc testify during murder trial
Family and friends of a Leduc teen who was killed while attending school packed into a Wetaskiwin courtroom this week.
Attempted murder charge laid in violent, random assault on Jasper Avenue: police
Police say intoxication was likely a factor in a violent, random assault in Edmonton last week.
More Americans are searching online about moving to Canada. But will they come here?
In the last few weeks, there has been a surge in the number of Americans searching online about moving to Canada and recent political events appear to have been a major catalyst.
Quebec filmmaker denied replacement hand after airplane propeller accident
The War Amps is speaking out after one of its members who lost most of his hand in an airplane propeller accident was denied coverage by Quebec for a mechanical hand.
Downtown Montreal restaurant hit by suspected arson attack
Montreal police is investigating after a fire was ignited in a downtown restaurant.
NEW THIS MORNING These are the 8 'hot spots' Ottawa police will focus on downtown
A new report outlines eight specific parts of downtown Ottawa that will see increased police patrols as part of a new strategy focused on the ByWard Market and Rideau Street.
-
After nearly two weeks there's movement on the LCBO strike. Contract negotiations have resumed between the LCBO and the union representing 9,000 workers who walked off the job 13 days ago.
-
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a G2 driver is facing multiple charges after clocking 141 km/h on Highway 417 Wednesday night.
Fatal crash in Elgin County involving cyclist
A cyclist has died after a crash with a passenger vehicle in Elgin County. Dutton-Dunwich fire was on scene with OPP and EMS in the area of Talbot Line.
'I saw a lot of police running towards the house,' London Police shoot man after responding to a report of domestic violence.
The province's Special Investigations Unit was called in after London Police officers shot and killed an eighteen year old man late Tuesday evening.
Over 400 empty homes in London unlikely to face a vacancy tax despite local housing crisis
A consultant’s study has poured cold water on London city council’s idea to charge an additional tax on vacant homes. On Wednesday, the Corporate Services Committee (CSC) discussed a report that determined that a 3 per cent residential vacancy tax would be cost prohibitive for London City Hall to inspect and administer.
Lucky family escapes injury after car crashes into home
Impaired charges were laid after car crashes into a home.
A random punch has police seeking public's dash cam video
Police are looking for dash cam footage from County Road 13 and Sideroad 5 in Tosorontio Wednesday afternoon.
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who frequents Barrie
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who frequents Barrie.
BREAKING Shelter in place issued for Kejick Bay by police in northwestern Ont.
Shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, police in northwestern Ontario issued a shelter in place for residents of Kejick Bay, Lac Seul First Nation, due to an 'ongoing threat to public safety.'
-
Few details are available, but Ontario Provincial Police say one person died as a result of a crash on Highway 101 east of Timmins on Wednesday evening.
-
A verbal dispute escalated on a trail in Cochrane this week, to the point that one person was threatened with a handgun.
Waterloo, Ont. garage door company calls imitation websites 'absolutely disgusting' for scamming clients
A garage door business in Waterloo, Ont. says scammers tricked their customers into paying ridiculous fees for subpar services using imitation websites.
Guelph girl dies after long battle with terminal cancer
A six-year-old Guelph girl has died a little more than two years after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Second body recovered from Grand River, search called off for missing women
The search for two missing women has ended after a second body was found on the banks of the Grand River in Paris, Ont.
Repeat offender arrested by Windsor police
In late May, police said a 33-year-old man was granted bail for multiple charges including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing from police.
‘It’s not going to be easy’: Windsor dog owners hopeful for cross-border exemption
Windsor, Ont. residents who want to take their dogs across the border next month remain hopeful the U.S. Centers for Disease Control will make an exemption for Canadians when new rules aimed at controlling the spread of rabies take effect on Aug. 1.
-
The Windsor Police Service has taken one person into custody following an incident in the area of Howard Avenue and Edinborough Street.
'These events are unacceptable': Manitoba government investigating apartment mass eviction
The Manitoba government is working to rehome residents who were suddenly evicted from a Winnipeg apartment building, and said charges could be laid against the property owner.
'It's a scam': Flood of fake missing child posts on social media prompt warning
You may come across a Facebook post about a missing child or a lost pet – it may tug on your heartstrings and you may be trying to help, but that is exactly what scammers are counting on.
'This city has the best fans in the world': $100K raised at Whiteout Parties in the spring
Fans showed up to Whiteout Parties to support the Winnipeg Jets in the playoffs and now community organizations are reaping the benefits.
Is SGI's vehicle noise policy making streets more peaceful one year in?
SGI rolled out their new vehicle noise policy one year ago, a policy intended to reduce the amount of noisy vehicles on city streets.
One man arrested, one still at large after escape from Yorkton Correctional Centre
One man has been arrested and one man is still at large after escaping from a correctional centre in Yorkton in the early hours of July 7.
Regina man who killed his wife will get a new trial, following successful appeal
A Regina man who stabbed his wife to death in 2017 is getting a new trial, following a recent ruling from the province's court of appeal.
Saskatoon hospitals locked down following bomb threat
Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) are under lockdown following a bomb threat Wednesday morning.
Clover lawns popping up around Saskatoon
As the summer heat wears on, enjoying some time on your lawn can be a nice way to spend the day.
Food prices expected to ease in Sask. in coming months, expert says
Between supply chain issues and inflation, food prices have seen sharp increases over the past few years.
City of Vancouver exploring safety improvements to Granville Bridge after reports of fallen debris
David McCann works on Granville Island and claims a piece of concrete fell from underneath the Granville Bridge, crashing down close to one of his buildings.
B.C. court rejects law society's bid for injunction to pause Legal Professions Act implementation
B.C. lawyers' efforts to halt the implementation of a provincial law creating a single regulator for lawyers, notaries public and paralegals suffered a setback Wednesday, as the B.C. Supreme Court refused to grant a temporary injunction pausing the transition.
B.C. highway temporarily shut down because of wildfire
As the wildfire service braces for a possible surge in fire activity in the days ahead, a wildfire in B.C.’s interior region closed a highway for hours.
Pendray Inn and Tea House receives first-in-Canada certification for food waste reduction
The kitchen at the Pendray Inn and Tea House in Victoria's James Bay neighbourhood has received a major accolade, not for the food it serves, but for the food it throws away – or doesn't.
Alberta man who tried to sell kilo of cocaine to officer at B.C. RCMP detachment loses appeal
An Alberta man who tried to sell a brick of cocaine to a police officer in the parking lot of a British Columbia RCMP detachment will serve a 26-month prison term after his appeal of the sentence was rejected by B.C.'s highest court.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.