Elderly man missing from Baddeck, N.S.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says an 80-year-old man from Baddeck has gone missing.

Richard Mahoney was last seen early Thursday morning on Jessica Wong Lane in Baddeck.

Police believe he is on foot.

Police describe Mahoney as five-foot-eight and 140 pounds.

He also has grey hair and blue eyes, and a dark bruise on his right elbow.

Mahoney may be wearing dark-coloured pants. Police say there is no further description of his clothes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria County District RCMP at 902-295-2350 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.