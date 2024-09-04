ATLANTIC
    • Kentville, N.S., recycling facility extensively damaged by fire

    A recycling facility in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley has been extensively damaged after a fire Tuesday afternoon.

    The Kentville Volunteer Fire Department responded to Scotia Recycling on Donald E Hiltz Connector Road in Kentville just before 4:30 p.m.

    Chief Scott Hamilton says a piece of sorting equipment was on fire, which then spread to the building’s office space and the structure itself.

    Crews were able to enter the building and knock down the fire.

    Hamilton says one firefighter was assessed and taken to hospital but was not seriously injured.

    Crews were on scene for several hours putting out hot spots.

    With files from CTV Atlantic's Stephanie Tsicos.

