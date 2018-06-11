

CTV Atlantic





Two people are dead and three others were taken to hospital after two vehicles collided outside Halifax Sunday evening.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 2 at Abilene Avenue in Wellington, N.S., at 7:20 p.m.

Police say an 87-year-old man, who was the lone occupant of his vehicle, died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police say four teens were in the second vehicle.

A 15-year-old girl sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the IWK Health Centre, where she later died. Her identity has not been released.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre.

A 13-year-old girl was taken to the IWK with non-life-threatening injuries, while a 19-year-old man was taken to the Dartmouth General Hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed to traffic for several hours Sunday evening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.



