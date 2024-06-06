Elderly woman dies after being struck by out-of-control vehicle in Wolfville Ridge: N.S. RCMP
An 87-year-old Nova Scotia woman has died after police say an out-of-control vehicle struck her while she was standing beside her car in Wolfville Ridge, N.S.
Kings District RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a two-vehicle collision near the 1200 block of Ridge Road around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Following an investigation, police say officers determined an SUV failed to navigate a curve, left the road, travelled through a ditch and struck a woman and car located off the road.
Police say the woman who was struck was standing beside her car.
The woman, from Berwick, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 92-year-old man from Berwick, suffered minor injuries.
The passenger of the SUV, a child from Berwick, was taken to hospital for observation.
According to police, the driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old Berwick woman, was showing signs of impairment. Police say she was arrested and taken to the Kings District East RCMP Detachment in New Minas, N.S., where a drug evaluation was completed.
She was not injured.
Naomi Janna Gerrits has been charged with operation while impaired causing death.
She was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Thursday.
Ridge Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal government tables bill that seeks to streamline, secure health data
The federal Liberals are moving to streamline and secure health data across jurisdictions with a new bill that imposes new rules on technology vendors.
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy on Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.
Stolen baby formula, designer clothes seized by Vancouver police in months-long crackdown
Vancouver police say officers have arrested five people and seized more than $650,000 in cash, drugs and property during a months-long crackdown targeting organized criminals who buy and sell stolen merchandise in the city's Downtown Eastside.
RCMP bust suspected human smuggling ring operating in the Cornwall, Ont. area
Eight people are facing charges in connection to a suspected human trafficking ring that allegedly smuggled over 100 illegal migrants from the Cornwall, Ont. area into the United States.
The ACLU is making plans to fight Trump's promises of immigrant raids and mass deportations
The American Civil Liberties Union filed legal challenges against former U.S. president Donald Trump's administration more than 400 times during his time in the White House, helping to halt an array of policies, including separating immigrant children from their parents.
Prince Harry wins right to challenge U.K. police protection ruling
Prince Harry has been given permission to appeal against the rejection of his legal challenge to the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain, his lawyer said on Thursday.
Ontario woman forced to pay $23,000 hospital bill despite having travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
Trump ally Steve Bannon ordered to report to prison for defying Jan. 6 probe
Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to Donald Trump, must report to prison by July 1 to serve a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress, a federal judge said on Thursday.
Drake takes down Kendrick Lamar diss tracks on Instagram
Drake is pulling back on his beef with Kendrick Lamar. After weeks of relative silence in one of rap's most captivating diss battles, Toronto's biggest rap star quietly removed three tracks from his social media that had stoked the flames of conflict.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Impasse': Toronto transit union says 'major problem' in bargaining as midnight strike deadline looms
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC workers says it's deadlocked in negotiations with the city, with just hours left ahead of a midnight strike deadline.
-
What you need to know about a potential TTC strike on Friday
With a potential transit strike just hours away, Torontonians could soon be scrambling to find another way to get around the city. Here is what you need to know about the looming TTC strike.
-
Police clear 'unauthorized' pro-Palestinian encampment at York University
Toronto police have cleared a pro-Palestinian encampment on the campus of York University, just one day after it was first set up.
Calgary
-
No showers, baths or washing dishes: Calgary under water advisory
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
-
Trial begins for men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts blockade
Two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade have entered not guilty pleas on the first day of their jury trial.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Seasonal stretch of weather in store for Calgary
A very stable weather pattern will continue in southern Alberta for the rest of the work week and into the weekend.
Edmonton
-
'Loves the game': McDavid, Oilers ready for Stanley Cup final after long journey
Superstar Connor McDavid is leading Stanley Cup Playoffs in points and is playing in his first final.
-
Drake places $500K bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup Final
Canadian rap artist Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
-
New e-scooters launch in Edmonton Friday
There's a new e-scooter in E-town.
Montreal
-
Man sentenced to life in prison, no chance of parole for 13 years after Montreal teen's fatal stabbing
A 21-year-old man convicted in the 2021 stabbing death of 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey outside a Montreal school must serve 13 years in prison before being eligible for parole.
-
Quebec liquor sales volumes decline in 2023-2024, net income stable
The Quebec liquor board (Société des alcools du Québec - SAQ) announced net earnings of $1.428 billion for its 2023-2024 fiscal year, up a very slight 0.1 per cent on the previous year, while sales declined in volume.
-
Push to preserve Canada's largest military cemetery in Montreal amid financial troubles
On the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landing, there is a push to preserve the largest military cemetery in Canada.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman says new cellphone picked up by stranger at outlet: 'It's upsetting'
An Ottawa woman is raising concerns about the security of mail packages, after she says a package with her cellphone upgrade was picked up by someone else at a Canada Post outlet.
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Ottawa could see 35-50 mm of rain today
Environment Canada is calling for Ottawa to receive 30 to 40 mm of rain today, with another 5 to 10 mm of rain tonight as a system moves through the region.
-
RCMP bust suspected human smuggling ring operating in the Cornwall, Ont. area
Eight people are facing charges in connection to a suspected human trafficking ring that allegedly smuggled over 100 illegal migrants from the Cornwall, Ont. area into the United States.
London
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
Writing festival underway in honour of late author
The Alice Munro Festival of the Short Story is underway in Huron County. The festival kicked off last night with a production of Post Alice at the Blyth Festival stage.
-
Energy co-op giving students multiple job opportunities at one time
A pilot project is underway in Kincardine that may change how high school co-op’s work in the future. Twenty-six students from Kincardine District Secondary School are enrolled in the first ever Energy Sector Co-Op.
Barrie
-
Woman allegedly violently assaulted, robbed in Orillia parking lot
Officers in Orillia quickly arrested two people following an allegedly violent robbery and a break-in.
-
Fire crews battle raging house fire in Muskoka
Firefighters battled a raging blaze at a home in Gravenhurst.
-
Alliston Ont., man accused in death of ex-wife
Ahmet Duzguner, 51, is accused of first-degree murder in his ex-wife Sibel's death.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay shooting sparked by drunken parking lot fight, police say
A shooting in a school parking lot in North Bay early Wednesday morning was the result of an argument among a group of people getting drunk, police say.
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23,000 hospital bill despite having travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
Inquest to be held into the death of a Sudbury man who died after interaction with police
An inquest has been scheduled into the death of Steven Thornton, 63, who died in 2018 after an interaction with police in Sudbury and Barrie.
Kitchener
-
Police execute search warrant at Hells Angels clubhouse in Kitchener
Five people associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle gang are facing charges after police raided two homes and two unlicensed bars in Waterloo Region.
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
Residents injured in Kitchener home invasion, suspects at large: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are looking for three men they say broke into a home, injured three people, and stolen a vehicle.
Windsor
-
New list of Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Windsor
Windsor police have updated the list of the worst intersections in the city for collisions.
-
Police deter, disrupt and disperse several illegal car rallies over past few weeks
Windsor police say they are stepping up efforts to crackdown on motorists who are using parking lots and other public spaces for unlawful activities, such as racing.
-
LaSalle police seek driver so they can thank him for his help
LaSalle police officers are thanking a driver who helped block traffic so they could safely apprehend a person on a busy roadway.
Winnipeg
-
'A high price for our freedom': One Manitoban's special connection to D-Day
Amongst the roughly 13,000 Canadian soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, was a Manitoban who never forgot what he saw that day.
-
New monument to honour 17 lives taken in crash near Carberry
June 15 will mark one year since a fatal crash near Carberry, Man., that claimed the lives of 17 people.
-
$430K worth of illegal cannabis seized from Manitoba home: RCMP
Two people are facing multiple charges after Manitoba RCMP discovered an illegal cannabis store operating in Flin Flon.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP says staffing shortages are an obstacle to addressing lessons of 2022 mass stabbing inquests
The Saskatchewan RCMP is taking stock of lessons learned from the Sept. 2022 mass killings in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation rejects proposed binding arbitration, declares impasse
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has declared a bargaining impasse and has vowed to reinstate job sanctions following a rejection of binding arbitration.
-
'Can happen anywhere': Sask. ATV Association highlighting ATV safety month
The Saskatchewan ATV Association (SATVA) is highlighting rider safety in the month of June.
Saskatoon
-
B.C. woman wins court ruling two years after her dog was brutally attacked at Sask. off-leash park
After a two-year legal battle, the owner of a dog who was killed in a vicious attack at a Saskatoon off-leash park two years ago is getting some closure.
-
Sask. RCMP says staffing shortages are an obstacle to addressing lessons of 2022 mass stabbing inquests
The Saskatchewan RCMP is taking stock of lessons learned from the Sept. 2022 mass killings in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.
-
Two arrests made in Edmonton and Prince Albert in historical Saskatoon homicide
A 27-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with the 2020 homicide of Eagleson Thomas in Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
Victim of Vancouver stabbing ID'd as upbeat chef who was 'full of life'
Friends and coworkers have identified 32-year-old Wataru Kakiuchi as the man stabbed to death Wednesday in Vancouver.
-
Stolen baby formula, designer clothes seized by Vancouver police in months-long crackdown
Vancouver police say officers have arrested five people and seized more than $650,000 in cash, drugs and property during a months-long crackdown targeting organized criminals who buy and sell stolen merchandise in the city's Downtown Eastside.
-
Newly minted BC Conservative Elenore Sturko stands behind comments that triggered backlash
Last October, after Premier David Eby chided BC Conservative Leader John Rustad for his criticism of B.C. schools' sexual orientation gender identity tools, also known as SOGI, a prolonged standing ovation was led in part by opposition MLA Elenore Sturko.
Vancouver Island
-
Newly minted BC Conservative Elenore Sturko stands behind comments that triggered backlash
Last October, after Premier David Eby chided BC Conservative Leader John Rustad for his criticism of B.C. schools' sexual orientation gender identity tools, also known as SOGI, a prolonged standing ovation was led in part by opposition MLA Elenore Sturko.
-
Stolen baby formula, designer clothes seized by Vancouver police in months-long crackdown
Vancouver police say officers have arrested five people and seized more than $650,000 in cash, drugs and property during a months-long crackdown targeting organized criminals who buy and sell stolen merchandise in the city's Downtown Eastside.
-
Motorcyclist killed in Abbotsford crash, local police say
A motorcyclist was killed and two other people were taken to hospital with injuries after a crash in Abbotsford Wednesday night, local police say.
Kelowna
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.