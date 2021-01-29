HALIFAX -- Two amputee friends from Suffolk, England are taking on a Maritime challenge in support of those who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul Clark and Marc Pitman have been best friends for about six years, The pair met while climbing on Mount Snowdon in Wales as part of a charity event.

Paul says it was an unexpected friendship that came at a time when he may have needed it the most.

Paul lost his leg in 2016, which brought on both physical and mental issues.

"When I first lost my leg, I didn't know any other amputees, didn't know what I was going to do for work," said Paul.

A short time later, Paul met Marc, another amputee. Through their shared experience, they became best friends and started taking on endurance challenges together.

"To me, it's a big achievement. It's showing not just myself, but other amputees, other people with disabilities, that it doesn't matter whether we've lost an arm or a leg," explained Paul.

While searching for their next challenge, the pair saw an ad online for the Cabot Trail Virtual Challenge.

The object of the challenge is to cover nearly 300 kilometres of the famous trail during the pandemic.

"I've always had a fascination for Canada," said Paul.

The two men didn't know much about the Cabot Trail, but after doing some research they were impressed with what they saw.

"Some of the photos that we've seen are amazing, unbelievable, really," said Marc.

The men say they also felt Canada was a good choice because they can identify with one of the greatest Canadians, Terry Fox.

"Ultimately, that's really why we're doing this. It's not for kudos, or the fame for ourselves, but we really do feel like we want to give back," said Marc.

The men's challenge is broader than just the Maritime region. They're goal includes five virtual treks around the world covering 700 miles in total.

The treks include:

Mount Everest, Nepal - 40 miles

Mount Fuji, Japan - 46 miles

Great Ocean Road, Australia - 149 miles

Cabot Trail, Canada - 185 miles

Grand Canyon, USA - 280 miles

The pair hopes to complete the 700 miles in just 16 weeks.

While they won't be able to replicate the steep mountains or the scenery of the Cabot Trail, they plan on doing two nine-kilometre walks per week in their home of England. They say they will finish the rest of the distance on their rowing machines.

The men’s challenge is all in support of others who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are collecting funds along the way through their online fundraiser in support of a mental health charity 'Mind,' based in England.

"Mental health has risen drastically, notjust in the United Kingdom but around the world," said Paul. "So, that's why we chose to do a mental health charity, so we can try to help as many people as we can."