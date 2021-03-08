HALIFAX -- A 42-year-old man from Eskasoni, N.S. is facing charges after police responded to reports of hearing shots fired in the community early Saturday morning.

RCMP say at 3:15 a.m. on March 6, officers responded to a report that gunshots were heard in the George St. area of Eskasoni.

Police say one was injured and no property was reported damaged.

Upon arrival, police learned that a dark coloured vehicle had been seen speeding away after the gunshots were heard.

Police located the suspect vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and arrested two male occupants of the vehicle without incident. Two firearms and ammunition were located in the vehicle.

The passenger of the vehicle, 42-year-old Elliott Gould, faces the following charges:

Careless use of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Unauthorized Possession Knowing Possession is Unauthorized

Failure to Comply with Probation Order

Gould was remanded into custody and will appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday to face the charges.

The driver of the vehicle was released from custody.

Police believe there is no connection to this occurrence and the shooting in Eskasoni on Feb. 28, which left a man injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Eskasoni RCMP or Crime Stoppers.