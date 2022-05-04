Eskasoni school closed after teens allegedly cause $15,000 in damage
Two teens are facing charges after they allegedly broke into a school in Eskasoni, N.S., and caused thousands of dollars in damage, prompting officials to close the school.
The RCMP responded to the school on Richard Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a complaint that someone had broken into the building earlier that morning.
Staff members told police that windows had been smashed and the school had sustained significant damage. They estimate the cost of the damage to be more than $15,000.
Police arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy in connection with the incident.
The teens are facing charges of break, enter and commit and mischief over $5,000. They have been released from custody on conditions.
Police say the school is expected to be closed for several days as the damage is repaired.
