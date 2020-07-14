CHARLOTTETOWN -- Another essential worker has tested positive for COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Heather Morrison says the man in his 30s is not a health-care worker, but she did not disclose the nature of his work.

She says he recently returned from international travel and is recovering while self-isolating at home.

The latest case follows two cases in recent days at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown involving a health-care worker and a patient in the emergency department.

More than 100 patients and 125 staff were identified through contact-tracing, and Morrison says all tests done so far have come back negative.

She says some people who have been in contact with the health-care worker in the last few days may be tested a second time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first reported July 14, 2020.