Event in Memramcook, N.B., raises awareness with sledge hockey

Some local kids and adults hit the ice and tried a new sport Tuesday.

The Village of Memramcook and Para New Brunswick teamed up on Tuesday to give the community a chance to try para hockey, also known as sledge hockey, for free.

“Even though it is a para-sport, I think it’s still a fun activity whether you have limitations or not, so I think just giving the option to the community to come try it out, I think it’s just an excellent way to raise awareness and just to try a new physical activity,” said community life director, Maryse LeBlanc.

LeBlanc says the village has been wanting to bring sledge hockey to the community for a long time, but the reason this event came to life was actually thanks to two local students.

“We have two students, one in Grade 5 and one in Grade 2, and both of them have some limitations in their mobility, and they really wanted to show their peers [and] bring some awareness to their conditions and how they live, so they worked together and coordinated this whole activity,” she said.

Late last month the school did a para hockey event for the students, and with the equipment already at the rink, LeBlanc said it just made sense to create a March break event for everyone.

“I think it’s just to show the community that there’s no limitations, that everyone can participate, whether you do have mobility limitations or challenges, that everyone is included and that there are activities for everyone, so I think it’s just super important to have that aspect for the community,’” she said.

On Tuesday, 12-year-old Sophia Bourque and 9-year-old Marika Cormier came out to try the sport.

“I think it’s really fun,” said Cormier.

“Yea, but it’s really hard on your arms,” added Bourque.

They also say it’s important to bring it to the community.

“So that everybody can have a chance,” said Bourque.

“And everybody can have a spot,” added Cormier.

The sledge hockey event was just one of many free March break activities taking place at the Eugene LeBlanc Arena this week.

Residents can also look forward to themed skating, a ringette session and more.

Details can be found on the Memramcook Facebook page.

