HALIFAX -- Coronavirus concerns continue to have a major impact on big events in North America.

The NHL’s San Jose Sharks announced they will be soon play their home games in an empty arena. Public health officials in northern California have banned events with more than 1,000 people to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The move comes two days after Hockey Canada pulled the plug on the 2020 IIHF Women’s World Championship due to the ongoing coronavirus risk.

Now questions are emerging about future events and festivities being held in the Maritimes.

As many as 50,000 people are expected to attend The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo in late June over a seven-day period in Halifax. Tattoo executive producer Scott Long is optimistic the show will not be cancelled or postponed.

Long is closely following directions given by the Nova Scotia Health Authority on how to best prepare and be positioned to hold the event in the safest possible way.

"At this point in time it's business as usual at the Tattoo," said Long. “Health and safety is certainly a high priority … We would never put our audiences or cast members in jeopardy that way.”

Also fast approaching is St. Patrick’s Day – a yearly celebration that fills Halifax Irish pub Durty Nelly’s to capacity. "Revenue-wise, customer wise, atmosphere, it’s our biggest day," said owner Joe McGuinness.

McGuinness said big sporting events and smaller cultural celebrations like St. Patrick’s Day are major economic drivers in the city’s downtown. Losing the women’s world championship was a major blow and he’s hopeful the celebrations on March 17 are not altered in any way.

"We're hopeful that we'll be able to weather this storm as we go through it," said McGuinness.

McGuinness expects as many as 200 people on St. Patrick’s Day, assuming coronavirus fears do not lead to another cancellation.