‘Everything Africville was and still is’: 40th Africville reunion starts Friday
As volunteers complete final preparations for the annual Africville reunion, former residents of the community and organizers are reflecting on the event’s 40-year history.
“We reunite, we have food and gathering and music and entertainment, we do it all,” says volunteer and former Africville resident Beatrice Wilkins.
Every July, the reunion brings together the generations affected by the city's forced eviction of residents in the 1960s, mowing down the neighborhood to make way for new construction.
“For no rhyme or reason, except urban renewal, which is that bridge you see behind me,” says Wilkins, gesturing towards the MacKay Bridge.
In 2010, the city officially apologized for what it had done, and government funding was provided to help the community recreate its historic Seaview United Baptist Church. The replica is now the Africville Museum.
A plaque outside of the Africville Museum overviewing the history of the community. (Courtesy: Heidi Petrecek) But long before that apology, former residents of Africville had already been gathering at what is now Africville Park to both remember their community, and move forward.
“The first time we came it was just sitting around just sitting around a bunch of rocks,” recalls Terry Dixon. “And some music going, a little bit of food that people brought, this is a whole different world.”
Thousands attend the reunion now, and families travel from throughout North America to camp out, connect, and celebrate during a jam-packed schedule of special events.
The reunion kicks off Friday with the opening ceremony and reception at 7 p.m. The ten-day reunion also features a special kids day, a baseball game, BINGO, dances, concerts, a seniors tea, and a memorial church service.
Dixon, who has attended every year since the beginning, says his favorite event is the church service.
“That uplifting music and everybody getting together and the storytelling, epitomizes everything that Africville was and still is,” he says.
Now 67 years-old, Dixon remembers his family being forced from their Africville home, and says that makes every reunion bittersweet.
“You look around and think, this was my home, had things not have happened the way they did, I’d still be here, my children would be building a house here, so that part is still in your heart,” he explains.
Terry Dixon, former Africville Resident. (Courtesy: Heidi Petrecek) “The former residents that are here, can point to where their house was, so the memories are still strong and alive, so this means a lot to people,” says Irvine Carvery, president of the Africville Genealogy Society.
“And we’re so very pleased to be able to do this every year, because all we want is for people to have a good time,” he adds.
For organizers, the event also reaches beyond Africville itself.
“The original creator of this reunion, Deborah Dixon, is no longer with us,” says Juanita Peters of the Africville Museum. “But wow, what a thing she began.”
“It just takes one great idea, doesn’t it?”
Peters says the event is an opportunity to not only learn about Africville’s past, but to carry’s its legacy onward.
“Even if it’s not your legacy, these lessons are important for everybody, these experiences are important for everybody, so that’s why we like to share them,” she explains.
She and others believe the reunion has a strong future ahead.
“Now we have campers who were babies when we first started, and now they're bringing their children, that is so exciting to see the different generations coming to Africville, it's great,” says Carvery.
“Come out, enjoy the spirit of Africville,” he says, “It is alive and well.”
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
BREAKING | Mother in B.C. Amber Alert case seen in Kamloops last weekend, may be accompanied by 2 men
Mounties say the suspect in an ongoing B.C. Amber Alert was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops last weekend.
Top-secret security committee reports challenges accessing information from government
One of the committees tapped by the prime minister to look into the state of foreign interference in Canada says it is still experiencing significant hurdles accessing information from various government departments.
Luxury real estate markets in Canada saw divergent performance in the first half of 2023: report
The performance of Canada’s major luxury real estate markets diverged in the first half of 2023, as some cities experienced a surge in momentum while activity waned in others, according to a new report from Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
Strong support for Team Canada as fans gather to cheer on the players in their opening World Cup match
As Team Canada heads into its opening match at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Canadians are there to offer their support and cheer on the players.
In a nod to Oppenheimer's legacy, U.S. officials vow to prioritize cleanup at nuclear lab
The price tag for cleaning up waste from the once top-secret Manhattan Project and subsequent Cold War-era nuclear research at Los Alamos National Laboratory has more than doubled in the last seven years, and independent federal investigators say federal officials will have to do better to track costs and progress.
Ont. children's camp owner and her convicted sex offender husband arrested in human trafficking investigation
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, in a human trafficking investigation two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospital nurses awarded average raises of 11% over 2 years, union says
Ontario hospital nurses will be getting raises of what their union says amounts to an average of 11 per cent over two years.
-
Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches end for GTA
The severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for the Greater Toronto Area Thursday night have now ended.
-
Toronto tenants successfully fight illegal charges landlord attempted to impose
After the tenants of a Toronto apartment building were told they would have to start paying for some services that were previously free, they were able to successfully fight the proposed charges with the help of their MPP.
Calgary
-
Mystery $20 bill leads Reddit to wonder about the fate of Jordan and Sierra
A group of Reddit readers are demanding to know if Jordan and Sierra made it to their second date.
-
'Proactive work, quick action': Multiple firearms seized, multiple individuals arrested in Calgary
Calgary police say their violent crime suppression team has seized several firearms and arrested several men in a two-week period.
-
A-maize-ing! Taber corn available earlier than ever before due to hot Alberta summer
The scorching hot weather in southern Alberta may be negatively impacting some crops, but for others, it's helping them thrive.
Montreal
-
Police five arrest in second raid at illegal Montreal magic mushroom shop
Police have raided an illegal magic mushroom shop east of downtown Montreal for the second time since it opened its doors earlier this month.
-
Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament
A Montreal Scrabble player picked up the top $10,000 prize at a Las Vegas tournament after a “ferocious” best-of-five series on Wednesday.“I was somewhat in a state of shock,” said 29-year-old Joshua Sokol, who picked up the title in game five. “I just was trying to contain myself, and to just finish the game.”
-
South Shore transit user says her commute times will double when the REM opens
The South Shore portion of the new REM rail line will open to the public at the end of July. When it does, buses will stop porting commuters across the Champlain Bridge. In theory, people can just take the REM instead, but some say it will significantly increase their travel time.
Edmonton
-
'It's broken': Smith urges Albertans to get off of 'misnamed' regulated rate option power
Alberta's premier says anyone who can ditch the regulated rate option (RRO) for electricity should do so, while her government works on ways to help people struggling with high utility bills.
-
Edmonton police hate crimes unit investigating series of targeted anti-Pride incidents on west-end
The Edmonton Police Service’s hate crime unit has opened an investigation into a series of recent incidents at a west–end home involving the theft of Pride flags and the unusual delivery of a sign with a hateful message.
-
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Company doing road repair pilot project leaving Sudbury after dispute with the city
The company contracted to complete a new type of road repair in Sudbury says it is leaving because of the actions of city staff.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police say that for 20 years, suspect left jars containing child porn near lake
Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they cracked a 23-year-old mystery of who was leaving jars containing hand-written child porn in the Vermilion Lake area.
-
Ont. children's camp owner and her convicted sex offender husband arrested in human trafficking investigation
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, in a human trafficking investigation two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
London
-
Proposed criteria for 15 homeless hubs would permit drug use. Why weren’t Londoners consulted earlier?
A local member of parliament is calling for public input before council decides if the use of illegal drugs will be permitted at service hubs for Londoners living unsheltered.
-
No injuries reported following structure fire south of London, Ont.
Emergency crews attended the scene of a structure fire in the 5000-block of Colonel Talbot Road near Decker Drive Thursday.
-
All watches and warnings lifted for London-Middlesex, neighbouring counties
All watches and warnings have been lifted for London-Middlesex and surrounding counties after powerful thunderstorms battered the region on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg mayor is supportive of landfill search for remains, Indigenous leaders say
Some Manitoba Indigenous leaders say Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham has offered support for a landfill search for human remains, but the province continues to be an obstacle.
-
'A human rights matter': Winnipeg MP calls on United Nations for help with landfill search
A Winnipeg MP is asking the United Nations (UN) for help in the fight to have a Manitoba landfill searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
How a giant mosquito has put this tiny Manitoba community on the map
Mosquitoes - the summer pest that you wish would just go away. But for one small community about an hour north of Winnipeg, the nuisance has put them on the map and caught the eye of a major bug spray brand.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian killed in collision involving OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Tremblay Road at approximately 11 a.m.
-
O-Train will not return to service until all vehicles are inspected, councillor says
An Ottawa councillor says the O-Train will not return to service until Rideau Transit Group and OC Transpo inspect all 45 LRT vehicles, meaning the shutdown of Ottawa's light-rail transit system could extend into next week.
-
Ontario hospital nurses awarded average raises of 11% over 2 years, union says
Ontario hospital nurses will be getting raises of what their union says amounts to an average of 11 per cent over two years.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon actor intervenes as man attempts to jump off University Bridge
Monika Holman says she was walking down the University Bridge on Wednesday on her way to a rehearsal for a Fringe play when she saw a man starting to climb over the edge.
-
Sask. police watchdog says 'white powder' found in cell where man died in custody
The provincial police watchdog says it recovered a quantity of “unknown white powder” in the detention cell where a Pelican Narrows man died while in RCMP custody.
-
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mother in B.C. Amber Alert case seen in Kamloops last weekend, may be accompanied by 2 men
Mounties say the suspect in an ongoing B.C. Amber Alert was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops last weekend.
-
Legal action 'possible' following Surrey police decision
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke has remained silent over what her next move will be, following the announcement the city must move forward with the Surrey Police Service.
-
Plans announced for fallen B.C. wildfire fighter’s memorial service
A public memorial procession and service to honour fallen B.C. wildfire fighter Devyn Gale will take place in her home town of Revelstoke on Saturday.
Regina
-
Consulting experts question why issues of sexism left out of Experience Regina independent review
One week after REAL released the findings of an independent review into its controversial Experience Regina campaign, some policy and consulting experts are still left with questions.
-
'Able to connect to something': local artist creates mural showcasing prairie scenery
A mural depicting a diverse group of bus passengers taking in some prairie scenery has been created on the side of the Revera Renaissance Retirement Home.
-
Sask. woman part of international study seeking to improve healthcare for those with brain injuries
Barb Butler was involved in a motor vehicle accident in 1993, resulting in a brain injury.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. judge dismisses woman's claim to former Tofino commune property known as 'Poole's Land'
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has tossed out a woman's claim to a portion of a property that was once home to an iconic, longstanding commune near Tofino.
-
Nanaimo RCMP say alcohol likely a factor after wrong-way crash sends 2 to hospital
Mounties say alcohol was likely a factor after a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle, sending both drivers to hospital with serious injuries in Nanaimo.
-
Great Britain national hockey player killed in crash on Vancouver Island
A single-vehicle crash on Vancouver Island has claimed the life of a star player on Great Britain's national hockey team. The Shawnigan Lake RCMP are investigating the collision that killed 33-year-old Mike Hammond of Langford early Wednesday morning.