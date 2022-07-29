Expect long waits for ambulances and in ERs this weekend, warns Nova Scotia Health

As many Nova Scotians prepare for a long weekend, Nova Scotia Health is warning residents they will likely face long wait times for ambulances and in hospital emergency rooms if they need medical care.

The health authority said Friday that hospitals in all four zones are still seeing significant traffic and staffing challenges heading into the Natal Day weekend.

“This is affecting our ability to provide timely care,” said Nova Scotia Health in a news release.

“We anticipate patients will continue to experience longer than usual waits for care in emergency departments and for admission from emergency departments into hospital beds.”

Nova Scotia Health warned that the challenges at hospitals will likely lead to significant delays in offloading patients from ambulances, which will in turn affect ambulance response times.

“As a result paramedic crews may take longer to arrive on scene in response to 911 calls,” cautioned the health authority.

Despite the problems, if someone is experiencing a medical emergency, Nova Scotia Health said they should not hesitate to call 911 or visit their nearest emergency department.

“Nova Scotia Health apologizes for the increased wait times in emergency departments and the impacts of these high demands for services on other patients and our health care providers,” said the health authority.

“We know these past two years have been very difficult for everyone and we continue to ask a lot of our staff and physicians.”

The health authority also noted there have been numerous cases of staff members dealing with abusive behaviour and language, including personal threats, from people waiting for care.

“This is not acceptable and is adding to our staffing recruitment and retention challenges,” it added.

“Please be kind and know we are here to help.”

Hospitals across the Maritimes have been reporting chronic staff shortages in the health-care sector, forcing some emergency rooms to close at times.

Poor working conditions, unreasonable workloads, summer vacations, COVID-19 hospitalizations and isolation requirements, and a lack of family doctors have all been cited as reasons for the shortages.