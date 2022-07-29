Expect long waits for ambulances and in ERs this weekend, warns Nova Scotia Health

Paramedics are seen at the Dartmouth General Hospital in Dartmouth, N.S. on July 4, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) Paramedics are seen at the Dartmouth General Hospital in Dartmouth, N.S. on July 4, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island