BAY ROBERTS, N.L. -- Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say a man has died while diving in the ocean on the Avalon Peninsula.

RCMP say the 46-year-old man and another man were diving offshore on Monday in Bareneed, in Conception Bay, when he passed out.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful after he was pulled from the water.

Police say both men were experienced divers.

RCMP spokeswoman Glenda Power says the man was from a nearby community, but police will not be releasing his name.

Police are continuing to investigate, and they say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is involved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2019.

21:27ET 23-12-19