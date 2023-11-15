Expert recommends two-phase approach to reopen Nova Scotia's idled Donkin mine

A geological expert hired by the province of Nova Scotia to conduct a review of the idled Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton is recommending a two-phase approach to safely reopen it.

Andrew Corkum was hired by the Labour Department in late September to look at the root causes of safety incidents at the underground mine.

The mine received a stop-work order in July after two rock falls and the company has been waiting for provincial approval to resume operations. The mine has had several safety inspections in the last four months, but has not yet received approval.

Corkum was also tasked with determining whether mine owner Kameron Coal is doing all it can to mitigate roof falls and keep workers safe

Alongside provincial officials, Corkum shared details on the report in Halifax on Wednesday afternoon.

Nova Scotia Labour, Skills and Immigration Minister Jill Balser, geological expert Andrew Corkum and Scott Nauss, the senior executive director of safety with Labour, Skills and Immigration. (Paul Dewitt/CTV Atlantic)

Corkum shared he found seasonal changes and humidity impact the mine’s roof stability and recommends a two-phase approach to address the issues.

Based on his recommendations, the department of Labour, Skills and Immigration has issued two orders for work it says must be completed by Feb. 29, 2024 for the stop work order to be lifted.

The report recommends updating the mine’s hazard assessment classification system and adding further monitoring measures in the tunnel.

The second phase of Corkum’s report recommends a review of the mine’s ground control management plan.

The province says it has issued an order requiring a review of the mine's ground control plan by a third-party engineer.

The mine can operate during the winter while working on this order, though the province says Phase 2 must be finished and the consultant's recommendations implemented before it can operate in the higher humidity expected in the spring and summer.

The mine has laid off its 130 workers and has placed its operation in an "idled state."

With files from The Canadian Press