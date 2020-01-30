HALIFAX -- An explosion rattled central Halifax and sent a man to hospital after he lit a cigarette near a propane tank inside his vehicle.

Halifax police and fire crews responded to reports of a car explosion in a parking lot at Quinpool Centre, a shopping area on Quinpool Road, around 7 p.m. Thursday.

"It shook our entire house," said Amanda Derroul, who lives near Quinpool Centre. "We have a two-storey house, there's like seven or eight rooms in it, and it shook the whole house. It was a big loud thud. We thought maybe a bomb had gone off somewhere. We were extremely confused and concerned."

Halifax Regional Fire District Chief Kevin Reade says they found a man inside the damaged vehicle, which lost its roof, windows, and paneling in the explosion.

"He was still in the vehicle," Reade said. "He explained what happened. He said he quit smoking a year ago. He decided he was going to have a cigarette. He went back to his car, had a little nap, then after this nap, lit up a cigarette and the car exploded. So, he was carrying a propane tank in the backseat, that he forgot about though, and we believe that's the reason for the explosion."

The man was checked at the scene before being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At one point, firefighters believed the propane tank had landed on the roof of a nearby Wendy's restaurant, but it was later found under debris on the car's floor.

No nearby businesses were evacuated and there were no other reported injuries.

Halifax police say the vehicle sustained extensive damage and was later towed from the parking lot.

They also say they won’t be conducting a criminal investigation in connection with the incident.