HALIFAX -- Fake posts about when students will return to school are circulating online in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

One post was made to look like an official statement from Nova Scotia Education Minister Zach Churchill.

It states that the premier has extended the closure of public schools until May 31 as part of the provincial response to the coronavirus, with students expected to return to school on June 1.

The post also indicates that the school year will be extended until Aug. 28 to make up for lost time.

Public schools in Nova Scotia are currently closed in response to COVID-19. The province announced Monday that schools will remain closed at least until May 1, with a shift in focus to at-home learning until then.

The Department of Education and Premier Stephen McNeil confirmed on Twitter that the post is fake.

“This is someone’s idea of an April Fool’s joke. In the current climate of fighting against COVID-19 and trying to keep facts straight, this is not funny. It is irresponsible and blatantly false,” tweeted McNeil.

“It’s fun to have a sense of humour on #AprilFools but I would encourage everyone to understand the impact of their words during this very difficult time.”

at which time, we will assess whether it is safe to reopen schools. In the meantime, I'm proud of our teachers for supporting NS’s Learning Plan & helping students navigate at-home learning & want to thank parents & students for working w/ teachers during this unprecedented time. — Stephen McNeil (@StephenMcNeil) April 1, 2020

It’s fun to have a sense of humour on #AprilFools, but I would encourage everyone to understand the impact of their words during this very difficult time. #COVID19NS — Stephen McNeil (@StephenMcNeil) April 1, 2020

In New Brunswick, a post made to look like a CTV News article is being shared online.

The post states that students in grades 5, 8 and 12 will return to school on May 4 and they will attend school on Saturdays to make up for lost time.

It says other students will make up for the loss of the school year when they return in September.

New Brunswick schools are closed indefinitely due to COVID-19.

CTV News confirms the post is fake. For accurate and late-breaking information, visit CTVNewsAtlantic.ca.