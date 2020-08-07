HALIFAX -- An extended family of eight has been displaced by fire near Windsor, N.S.

The Canadian Red Cross says a teenage boy alerted the family to the fire on Panuke Road in the Five Miles Plains, N.S., area around 3:40 a.m. Thursday.

Everyone escaped the fire without injury but the home was destroyed.

The Red Cross is assisting a woman along with her daughter, son-in-law and their five children with emergency lodging and purchases.

There is no word on a cause at this time.