Family of eight displaced by house fire near Windsor, N.S.
Published Friday, August 7, 2020 1:26PM ADT
Crews respond to a house fire near Windsor, N.S., on Aug. 6, 2020. (Bill Roberts)
HALIFAX -- An extended family of eight has been displaced by fire near Windsor, N.S.
The Canadian Red Cross says a teenage boy alerted the family to the fire on Panuke Road in the Five Miles Plains, N.S., area around 3:40 a.m. Thursday.
Everyone escaped the fire without injury but the home was destroyed.
The Red Cross is assisting a woman along with her daughter, son-in-law and their five children with emergency lodging and purchases.
There is no word on a cause at this time.