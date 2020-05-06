HALIFAX -- The family of RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson is thanking Nova Scotians, Canadians, and her policing family for their “incredible outpouring of love and support” since her death last month.

“Your stories and memories have been a source of comfort for us, and we truly appreciate all of the tributes to Heidi that we have seen taking place through music, writing and kind gestures in communities across the country,” said her husband, Dean, and her two children, Connor and Ava, in a statement released by the RCMP on Wednesday.

Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the RCMP, was killed in the line of duty on April 19 as a gunman went on a rampage in Nova Scotia, ultimately killing 22 people in several communities.

“Our family is only one of many families who are grieving deeply for loved ones lost in recent weeks,” said Stevenson’s family in the statement.

“We would like to send our sincere condolences to everyone who is navigating this very tough road along with us. We understand your pain and are thinking of you.”

Since the killing spree, there has been an outpouring of support across the province and across the country for all of the victims, including Stevenson.

Many mourners have dropped off flowers, cards and food at RCMP detachments, sent messages of condolence to the RCMP and Stevenson’s family, and paid tribute to the slain officer with signs and processions.

“There's no doubt in our minds that the kindness shown to us and to Heidi since her passing has given us strength,” said her family.

“We are grateful for all of the thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, and respectfully ask for privacy as we grieve.”