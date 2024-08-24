ATLANTIC
    • Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 102 near Hilden, N.S.

    The RCMP logo is pictured in this file photo. The RCMP logo is pictured in this file photo.
    Colchester County District RCMP is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Thursday on Highway 102 near Hilden, N.S., they said in a news release.

    RCMP said they responded to a report around 7 p.m. that a motorcycle had crashed. Officers learned that a motorcycle travelling north on the highway veered off the road and crashed.

    The driver and lone occupant of the motorcycle was a 35-year-old Charlottetown man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    RCMP closed Highway 102 northbound for several hours while they investigated the crash. A reconstructionist attended the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

    The highway has since reopened.

    Correction

    This is a corrected story. A previous version based on information provided by police had the wrong highway number. 

