Two people charged in murder of Halifax teen; police believe remains have been found

Halifax Regional Police believe Devon Sinclair Marsman, who disappeared in 2022, was the victim of a homicide and two people have now been charged in his death.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, Halifax Regional Police Chief Don MacLean also said investigators believe human remains recently found are those of the missing teen.

"We are working closely with the medical examiner’s office to make a full identification," said MacLean.

Two men -- 26-year-old Treyton Alexander Marsman and a 20-year-old man -- were arrested around 2 p.m. Monday.

Treyton Marsman has been charged with:

second-degree murder

indignity to human remains

obstructing justice

The 20-year-old, whose name cannot be shared because he was a youth at the time of the murder, has been charged with:

accessory after the fact of murder

obstructing justice

Both men were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face the charges.

Police did confirm that Devon Marsman and Treyton Marsman are related, but wouldn’t say how.

Family members of Devon Marsman, including his mother, Theresa Gray, attended court and were emotional as the two accused stood in front of the judge.

"These charges do not mark the end of this investigation. We believe there were others involved in Devon's homicide and two people have been charged," said MacLean.

"Devon's loved ones and our community as a whole deserve answers."

Police also say they expect to lay additional charges in the case.

"We do plan on making arrests and laying charges in the future. We would like to compel people that are in the community that do know more about this to come forward to assist us with the investigation."

Marsman disappeared in 2022

Marsman was last seen in the Spryfield area of Halifax on Feb. 24, 2022. Gray said he was with another 16-year-old and his older cousin at the time of his last sighting.

He was reported missing to police on March 4, 2022.

Marsman was 16 at the time.

Halifax police initially said they had no reason to suspect foul play in his disappearance. However, police determined Marsman's disappearance was suspicious in late June 2022. That information was not released to the public until October 2022.

Earlier this year, the Nova Scotia government increased its reward for information on Marsman’s disappearance to $250,000. His case was first added to the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program in November 2022.

Police are asking anyone with information about Marsman's homicide to contact them at 902-490-5020.

