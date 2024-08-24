ATLANTIC
    Fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy. 2 near Hilden, N.S.

    The RCMP logo is pictured in this file photo. The RCMP logo is pictured in this file photo.
    Colchester County District RCMP are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Thursday on Highway 2 near Hilden, N.S., they said in a news release.

    RCMP said they responded to a report around 7:00 p.m. that a motorcycle had crashed. Officers learned that a motorcycle travelling north on the highway veered off the road and crashed.

    The driver and lone occupant of the motorcycle was a 35-year-old Charlottetown man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    RCMP closed Highway 2 for several hours while they investigated the crash. A reconstructionist attended the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

    Highway 2 has since reopened.

