Fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy. 2 near Hilden, N.S.

Colchester County District RCMP are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Thursday on Highway 2 near Hilden, N.S., they said in a news release.

RCMP said they responded to a report around 7:00 p.m. that a motorcycle had crashed. Officers learned that a motorcycle travelling north on the highway veered off the road and crashed.

The driver and lone occupant of the motorcycle was a 35-year-old Charlottetown man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP closed Highway 2 for several hours while they investigated the crash. A reconstructionist attended the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

Highway 2 has since reopened.

