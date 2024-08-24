Fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy. 2 near Hilden, N.S.
Colchester County District RCMP are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Thursday on Highway 2 near Hilden, N.S., they said in a news release.
RCMP said they responded to a report around 7:00 p.m. that a motorcycle had crashed. Officers learned that a motorcycle travelling north on the highway veered off the road and crashed.
The driver and lone occupant of the motorcycle was a 35-year-old Charlottetown man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP closed Highway 2 for several hours while they investigated the crash. A reconstructionist attended the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.
Highway 2 has since reopened.
'Bank investigator' fraud spreading in eastern Ontario: What it is and how to avoid it
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
Chappell Roan's comments about invasive fans show that we never really know our favourite celebrities
She started by singing covers on YouTube over 10 years ago, using her real name, before she earned a record deal out of high school. Her debut single, 'Pink Pony Club,' was released in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her album came out almost a year ago to positive reviews and a small but dedicated fanbase.
BREAKING German police make second arrest over stabbing attack
Police made a second arrest on Saturday in their investigation of a deadly stabbing in the western German city of Solingen, a spokesperson said.
SpaceX to return Boeing's Starliner astronauts from space next year, NASA says
Two NASA astronauts who flew to the International Space Station in June aboard Boeing's faulty Starliner capsule will need to return to Earth on a SpaceX vehicle early next year, NASA officials said on Saturday, deeming issues with Starliner's propulsion system too risky to carry its first crew home as planned.
OPINION The dark side of frugality: When saving becomes an obsession
Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.
Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues
Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit 'Baby,' has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).
Shohei Ohtani is baseball's fastest 40-40 man and has time to become the first member of 50-50 club
Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out grand slam in the ninth inning for his 40th homer after earlier stealing his 40th base, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. He is the sixth player ever to reach 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Dozens of baby turtles set free in Quebec river as part of zoo conservation project
Dozens of endangered baby spiny softshell turtles are being released into a southern Quebec river today as part of a project to help save the species.
A rare but deadly mosquito virus infection has Massachusetts towns urging vigilance
A rare but deadly disease spread by mosquitoes has one town in Massachusetts closing its parks and fields each evening. Four other towns are urging people to avoid going outdoors at night.
Search continues for man wanted for murder in deaths of two female relatives in Etobicoke
Toronto police continue to look for a 33-year-old man wanted for murder in connection with the deaths of his two female relatives.
Many deaths predicted from Ontario's plan to shut supervised consumption sites: experts, data
The Ontario government's proposal to close supervised drug consumption sites may affect more facilities than initially expected, hitting programs that attend to thousands of potentially deadly overdoses a year, as lawyers doubt whether the move is constitutional.
Industry, workers await labour board decision in railway dispute
The future of an unprecedented Canada railway stoppage hinged on a decision expected Saturday from a federal labour board amid an ongoing, bitter contract dispute between the country's two largest railway companies and the Teamsters union representing thousands of their workers.
Road maintenance to close several downtown streets, and paving set to disrupt travel on Macleod Trail S.W.
"Road maintenance" may be two of the least popular words for Calgary drivers trying to make good time during the dog days of August.
$10,000 reward offered for the capture of murder suspect Elijah Blake Strawberry
Alberta Mounties have authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive Elijah Blake Strawberry.
Hundreds of motorcycles take to Calgary streets to raise awareness and funds for Fresh Start Recovery
Hundreds of motorcyclists took to the streets of Calgary to raise awareness and funds for Fresh Start Recovery Centre.
Blackfalds mother hits dead end after daughter's busing application rejected
A mother in Blackfalds, Alta. has to find a new way to get her nine-year-old daughter to school after guidelines set by the province made her ineligible for busing.
RCMP find 'extremely dangerous' suspect in stabbing near Westlock
RCMP in Westlock arrested a man suspected in a stabbing that prompted an Alberta Emergency Alert Friday night.
Truck wanted in fiery hit-and-run in St. Albert
RCMP are looking for a black truck wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that left a vehicle on fire in St. Albert Thursday.
Start applying for English eligibility certificates sooner rather than later: EMSB
With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, many are wondering about the eligibility certificate and whether their family needs one. The answer is simple: if you want to enrol your child in an English elementary or high school in Quebec, they will need one.
Tugboats free grounded cargo ship blocking traffic in St. Lawrence Seaway
A stuck 138-metre cargo ship that had been blocking traffic in the St. Lawrence Seaway near Montreal has been freed.
Two tornadoes confirmed during storms southeast of Ottawa Wednesday
Scientists with Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) confirm two tornadoes touched down in eastern Ontario towns on Wednesday, with one causing some minor damage.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 23-25
The Ottawa Redblacks take the field at TD Place, fair season continues in eastern Ontario, it's the final weekend for Ottawa Greek Festival and see Come from Away and Cirque du Soleil. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
‘Filling a truck with menstrual products’: Collection happening at Wortley on the Green Saturday
A London charity has a goal of filling an entire U-Haul truck with menstrual products Saturday afternoon.
Sarnia Police searching for missing 51-year-old man
The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) is searching for a missing 51-year-old man.
Pedestrian struck in fail-to-remain overnight crash
Police are investigating an overnight fail-to-remain collision after a pedestrian was struck in Midland.
Woman's face sprayed during attempted purse-snatching in Barrie parking lot
Police in Barrie are on the lookout for a man accused of spraying a substance into a woman's face and attempting to steal her purse.
Police warn of new banking scam
Provincial police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are raising awareness about new variations of banking scams.
Surge in stabbings in Sudbury linked to personal disputes, drugs and alcohol
There has been a sudden increase in stabbing attacks in Greater Sudbury in recent days.
Person from Mattawa charged with trafficking their partner
After a four-month investigation, provincial police in North Bay charged a 56-year-old Mattawa resident with several human sex trafficking-related offences.
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
Neighbours disgusted by Nazi flag at Kitchener, Ont. home
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
Arrest made after alleged knife pull in theft and assault investigation: Police
The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has arrested a 49-year-old Wallaceburg man following an incident at a local business.
Suspect arrested in ‘random daytime attack’: Windsor police
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a 41-year-old suspect after what they call a “random daytime attack”.
Manitoba staple snacks marking milestone anniversaries
Two Manitoban snacking staples – Old Dutch Ltd. and Mordens’ are celebrating a combined 135 years in business in Winnipeg.
6 people evacuated from house fire in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood
Six people were evacuated from a home in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood after a fire in the 600 block of Furby Street.
'Doorways to wilderness': Caddy Lake tunnels attract boaters to eastern Manitoba
Every summer, outdoor enthusiasts flock to a set of cavelike tunnels just west of the Ontario-Manitoba boundary.
Police launch investigation after woman found dead in Regina home
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in a Regina home on Friday night.
How do Saskatchewan's smoke hours this summer compare to last summer?
As wildfires continue to burn in the north, several parts of the province were placed under an air quality advisory on Friday.
Production begins on a new film in Regina, shot entirely using LED volume wall
Production has begun on a new film in Regina, which will be shot entirely using a new piece of technology called an LED volume wall.
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
Saskatoon hit by overnight flooding, traffic disrupted
Overnight storms and intense rainfall brought flooding to several areas of Saskatoon, causing traffic disruptions.
Sask. RCMP lay over 100 charges in ATM, vehicle theft investigation
Two Saskatchewan men are facing over 100 charges in connection with a series of ATM and vehicle thefts that occurred in the province in 2023.
Watchdog clears police of criminal offences in handling of Lumby, B.C., death
British Columbia's police watchdog group has closed its investigation of a woman's death in April in Lumby, B.C., saying it did not find any evidence of a criminal offence in officers' handling of the case.
Lane closure in Langley due to sinkhole
Crews with the City of Langley are assessing a sinkhole Saturday that left a rift between the road and a sidewalk.
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
BC NDP maintains lead, though new poll highlights concerns
Ahead of October’s provincial vote, a new poll commissioned by the B.C. Chamber of Commerce indicates the BC NDP enjoys a lead among decided voters, but the survey also highlights a number of concerns for the governing party.
B.C. auditor general cites two 'significant errors' in government's final accounts
The office of British Columbia's auditor general says he found two "significant errors" in the New Democrat government's year-end public financial statements, but the Ministry of Finance says it's been advised to continue using what it says are long-standing accounting practices.
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.