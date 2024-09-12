ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Driver, 15, dies after crashing into power pole, tree in Stellarton, N.S.

    A 15-year-old has died after a single-vehicle collision in Stellarton, N.S., early Thursday morning.

    Stellarton Police Service, fire and ambulance crews responded to the crash on Bridge Avenue near MacKay Street at 4:15 a.m.

    Police say the vehicle was travelling westbound on Bridge Avenue when it left the road and hit a power pole and then a large tree.

    The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

    A collision reconstructionist with the RCMP is assisting Stellarton police with their investigation, which is ongoing.

    Bridge Avenue is currently closed until further notice.

