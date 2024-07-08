Federal fisheries minister calls for review of arrest, treatment of Mi'kmaq fishers
The federal Fisheries Department has called an external review into the conduct of its officers who allegedly arrested and dumped two Indigenous men at a Nova Scotia gas station without shoes or phones.
Two Mi'kmaq fishers from Cape Breton were arrested near Shelburne, N.S., on March 26, and the pair say they were forced to walk for about six hours before they could get help.
Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier says the allegations are unacceptable and she's met with one of the men to hear his story.
She's now launched an external review of the officers' conduct as well as Fisheries Department policies and practices.
An external review panel will be announced later this month and the minister says it will involve Indigenous leadership.
Lebouthillier says a report with recommendations will be made public once the review is complete.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.
